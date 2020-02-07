Advertisement

The Democratic presidential candidate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, did not win any delegates during the Iowa gatherings. Despite the defeat, Gabbard has not left and is preparing for the next nomination competition, the New Hampshire Primary.

Gabbard is currently collecting donations for elementary school in New Hampshire on February 11th. Your campaign hopes to raise $ 1.5 million before the elections. The goal of the campaign was $ 1 million by the end of January. This goal was achieved according to a Saturday tweet by the candidate.

“We have reached our ambitious $ 1 million goal for January and with your help we can make $ 1.5 million until election day in New Hampshire and stay competitive in the final round! This is your hard earned money and our hard won movement. We’re here for. ” Thank you, Gabbard wrote.

Gabbard has not yet reached the qualification threshold for the February debate, which will take place on the seventh, four days before the New Hampshire elections. So far, seven candidates – former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens.Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, former Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer – have qualified for this Debate.

To qualify, candidates must submit contributions from at least 225,000 individual donors and either two surveys with a 7 percent or greater share in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, or four surveys with a 5 percent or greater share in these countries with early nominations or have national. Gabbard has not yet reached the donor threshold and only two government or national surveys have shown at least 5 percent.

Only three – Biden, Sanders and Warren – still qualified for the February 19 debate. This debate lowers donor requirements, but the survey requirements are increased on two 12 percent or more polls in Nevada or South Carolina, or four 10 percent or more polls in those states or nationally. Gabbard does not yet have any qualifying surveys for this debate.

Both the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary are considered moments of death for many second-class candidates. If Gabbard does not do well in the New Hampshire election, she may pause her campaign and support another candidate.

New Hampshire chose Sanders in 2016 and granted the candidate 60 percent of the vote over the former Secretary of State – and ultimately the Democratic candidate in the general election – Hillary Clinton, who earned 38 percent. Given that Sanders will be at the start in 2020 and that some surveys have proven him to be the leader in the democratic race, it is likely that the state will choose Sanders again.

This could be good news for Gabbard, who is seen as part of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Gabbard endorsed Sanders in 2016 and was even named Sanders’ supporter for all votes cast in California during that election.

Newsweek turned to Gabbard’s campaign to comment but didn’t hear about it at the time of publication.

