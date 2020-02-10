Advertisement

Viewers unfolded the love story of Cynthia Bailey with Mike Hill at The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which led to an engagement last year. Through the show and social media, Bailey fans have let her relationship know one by one and they have learned a little more about her husband.

In this week’s episode of The Real Housewives from Atlanta, Cynthia saw her fiancé in Los Angeles. It became a bit uncomfortable when the spirits from Hill’s relationships came by.

Cynthia Bailey | Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Advertisement

Cynthia had questions for Hill’s friends

During her stay, Cynthia had the opportunity to meet Hill’s friends, most of whom were female. He had at least six that Cynthia counted, including Vanessa, Carmen, and Nickie, and she wondered if he had gone out with one of them. When she asked why he didn’t have so many male friends, the ladies agreed and said they were wondering the same thing.

After meeting them, Cynthia wants to read the manuscript of Hill’s all-in-one book that touches on his former relationships. She has many questions for them, including how different he is now that he is engaged. She learns that she is the first girlfriend he has shared on social media and with the world. Why? Because there were so many, they say.

Hill’s past unfaithfulness came up

With Hill’s daughter Kayla at the party

discussion everyone starts talking about his previous marriages. Not Kayla

look too happy. Hill says he had never really been in love before Cynthia,

and his friends agree. He added that he apologized to his daughters’ mothers

previous offenses.

In the confessional, Cynthia says: “He cheated on him

women before me. What makes me different? “During this lively discussion

Cynthia has her thoughts and Kayla leaves the room upset. Hear her father

talking about never being in love and cheating has Kayla in tears.

Outside the camera, Cynthia only looks ahead

The model / businesswoman recently opened the Daily

Dish and said she doesn’t live with Hill’s past:

“When it comes to Mike’s past, his past has nothing to do with me. I only look at my future with this man and I love the person he is today. I love the way he has grown, just as a person, as a fiancé, as a father, as a man. And having said that, we all have a past. We’ve all had different things that we’ve struggled with. It’s not my place to judge him, to have someone assess that I did not know. “

Hill added that he believes it made his relationship with Cynthia

stronger that he was so open about it while writing his book, Open Mike.

“So because she is the first person I have ever been with, I have been able to be open about my previous offenses and show her that I am trying to grow, that I want to grow, that I am still working. People have defects or whatever, but she works with me and she knows it. She loves me for the person I am today. “

Bailey stated that the couple only looks ahead and called Hill his faith, and said he is working to do only the right thing in the future.

Advertisement