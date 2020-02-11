Advertisement

Celebrate supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party | Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power for a third term, Delhi can expect a dash of religious nationalism to continue with the party’s flagship welfare plans.

In its manifesto published on February 4, AAP had promised to introduce a Deshbhakti (Patriotism) curriculum in Delhi government schools, religious pilgrimages or teerth yatras for the elderly in the city, in addition to the 200 units of free electricity and around the clock clean water for every inhabitant of the state capital.

The city can also expect stores and restaurants to remain open 24 hours a day, as the party has promised to set up pilot-based markets in key commercial areas around the clock. “This will make Delhi a busy, hospitable city around the clock and also contribute to tourism and the overall economy,” the manifesto said.

“Over the past five years, our government has provided relief to people in Delhi when it comes to basic services such as schools, electricity and water. The next five years will be to take Delhi to a new level and make it a modern world-class city, ”Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said when the manifesto was released.

AAP freebies

The AAP had carried out its Delhi campaign according to its governance model and its giveaways, emphasizing in particular the “Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card”, which the Prime Minister had published on February 2.

The card has a total of 10 promises, including an “environmentally friendly Delhi”, first-class educational institutions, better health facilities in Mohalla clinics and better public transport.

Aside from the card, the Aam Aadmi Party made 28 promises in its manifesto, including some of the party’s old plans, such as bringing in a Delhi Jan Lokpal and a Delhi Swaraj Bill, which promised to transfer power to Mohalla Sabhas ,

While the AAP focused its campaign largely on governance issues, it responded to the BJP by promising to introduce nationalist rhetoric Deshbhakti Curriculum and free pilgrimages for 10-lakh seniors over the next five years.

“Our seniors have spent their entire lives bringing up their children. They are barely able to fulfill their own desires, such as visits to holy places of pilgrimage, ”the manifesto says. “AAP has set itself the task of fulfilling the wishes of the elderly. We will bring 10 lakh seniors to Delhi for Teerth Yatras in the next 5 years. ”

Promise for different sections

The AAP manifesto had addressed all parts of society.

It had promised to ensure new hires from safai karamcharis According to the “2011 Delhi Census, taking into account the rapid expansion of Delhi residential colonies” it has also promised compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of safai karamcharis “They die while doing their job”.

The party has also pledged to continue to compensate farmers who suffer from crop failure and seal drive protection. “We will continue to take all legal and administrative measures to put pressure on the central government, the DDA and the MCD to prevent the sealing of industries / businesses and to ensure that the sealed businesses are opened,” the manifesto said.

AAP has also vowed to introduce a course in spoken English and soft skills for students who have just finished school, offer women more jobs from home and make it easier for people to get OBC certificates and regularize contract workers to obtain.

