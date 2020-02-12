Advertisement

Narendra Modi

Modi remains popular, but state-level setbacks will hurt

The BJP made Narendra Modi their face in this election as there was no strong local face that could be projected as Prime Minister. Modi also addressed two rallies. However, this was not an election in which voters had to choose or reject modes. Delhi made this decision last May when the BJP received over 50% of the vote. It was an element of this base that shifted to the AAP in the parliamentary elections because they decided to choose Arvind Kejriwal as CM.

The fact that Kejriwal was careful not to attack the prime minister and that there was no competition between him and Modi, but between him and the BJP’s Delhi unit, meant that Modi was not the central issue in the elections.

This means that while the polls are a setback, rejecting Modi – or his political approach of the past nine months – can be a mistake. The fact that the BJP does better than last time also shows that citizens continue to have a high level of trust in the prime minister, even if he is not directly in battle. But Modi still has cause for concern.

The worse-than-expected performance in Haryana, the loss of power in Maharashtra, the loss of Jharkhand polls, and the inability to challenge the AAP in Delhi show that the BJP is losing its campaign at the state level.

This will affect governance at the national level, as state governments are critical to the delivery of key programs. While Modi remains India’s most popular leader, his political challenge to Delhi intensifies.

Arvind Kejriwal

Win secures the regional base, opens the door to national politics

The Prime Minister of Delhi had had a difficult five years – with an ongoing struggle with the center on governance issues, the exit of important party leaders, setbacks to national expansion plans (especially after the 2017 loss in Punjab) and then the slump in the Lok Sabha elections , Nevertheless, Kejriwal has consistently learned lessons and developed further.

Not only was he seen as a disruptive factor, he also transformed his image into that of a leader who focused on meeting the basic needs and aspirations of citizens – improving schools, public health facilities, and providing electricity and water at subsidized prices. He has also weakened his opposition to Narendra Modi and decided to support the BJP on controversial national issues, from the lifting of Article 370 to a court order to build the Ram Temple. He stayed away from JNU and Shaheen Bagh to prevent the BJP from getting extra room to score political points.



All of this has helped. The AAP was struggling to survive – a loss would have raised questions about its future. The victory restores Kejriwal’s dominance in Delhi politics. It consolidates the position of the AAP as an important regional party. and it may open the door to national expansion. Becoming prime minister for the third time will ensure that



Kejriwal led AAP’s transformation from a start-up to an established player in the Indian political market. He will have to make tough decisions now – priorities in the next term, whether he wants to go beyond Delhi and whether he wants to take an aggressive stance against the BJP or stick to his non-confrontational approach.

Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi needs to find ways to reclaim the space lost for AAP

It may be difficult to remember, but Congress ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms – until 2013.

The erosion in the strength of the party – it lost all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, failed to win a single seat in the 2015 general election, and never did again – is a classic case study of how politics used to dominate The armed forces have seen a sharp decline if no local leader is present, if the social base is exhausted and if an agenda that appeals to citizens cannot be formulated.

Rahul Gandhi, who is admittedly no longer the party leader but remains his most important leader, launched a campaign in the last round of the Delhi elections. There has been no success, which will again raise questions about his connection with voters. The Gandhi family are not to thank for the recent successes of the congress.

In Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda performed credibly; in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party led the charge; in Jharkhand it was Jharkhand Mukti Morchas Hemant Soren who was the face of the alliance. Summarize it, the new elections in Delhi reinforce the pattern of Gandhi’s limited impact and appeal and the ongoing crisis of Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeat may be lucky, but it should be concerned that it has given room to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the capital – a party that could try again to get Congress from states oust in which he is in direct competition with the BJP.

Amit Shah

Gain votes aside, loss shows limits of Shah’s campaign

This was a BJP campaign fully led by the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah. The party’s improved performance – only three seats in the last general election – is due to Shah’s aggressive campaign, which prompted Shaheen Bagh to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and allegedly support the AAP as a key issue. This should polarize the elections at both an ideological and a local level.

The BJP won, and not only managed to keep the assembly’s share of the vote in 2015, but also exceeded it by around five percentage points. This is primarily due to Shah’s energetic campaign. But it was not enough to compensate for the absence of local leaders and the faction delusion and perception that Kejriwal had provided.

With the result of the vote, Shah has once again cemented his reputation as a leader who does not give up and fights every election with the greatest possible intensity. It also raises legitimate questions about the BJP’s shrill campaign – when many of its leaders made provocative statements and were punished by the election commission.

The party did not win – make no mistake, victory is what counts in an election – and it has proven to be divisive. The party’s larger pattern, which is facing setbacks at the state level, is also an issue that Shah and party leader JP Nadda need to work on.

Manish Sisodia

AAP’s key face will remain critical to the governance matrix

Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia has become an important face of governance for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the past five years. As Minister of Education, his role in improving public schools was a key election criterion for the party in the campaign. Sisodia’s open support for Shaheen Bagh caused a certain level of nervousness in the party – and he became the main target of the BJP in their campaign.

Kejriwal had made sure to stay away from the matter and then took over the messaging. Sisodia had a difficult Tuesday morning because he remained in his constituency and caused moments of fear for the AAP. However, he managed to regain his footing and won his seat with 3,207 votes.

He will remain an important figure in the internal functioning of AAP as well as in the larger governance matrix. It remains to be seen which portfolios he will receive this time, because this will also be a sign of the party’s priorities in the next term. The AAP has a number of new leaders that it may want to accommodate in the next cabinet, from Atishi Marlena to Raghav Chadha.

This can mean a certain redistribution of tasks. Regardless, Sisodia remains the clear number two in the party. If Kejriwal decides to expand nationally, Sisodia becomes even more important for the party that manages Delhi.

Manoj Tiwari

After losing the Purvanchali voice, Tiwari may lose ground

BJP’s head of government in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, was not appointed Prime Minister of the party in the elections. This itself indicated that he did not have the required attraction or stature to compete against Kejriwal. Tiwari also had to manage internal factionism, with senior leaders such as Vijay Goel, Harsh Vardhan and his various parliamentarians having their independent bases.

Tiwari’s calling card was his Purvanchali identity, and the party hoped that it would expand its base from its traditional communities in Punjabi and Bania to migrants from the east of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, this was clearly not enough, since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win a substantial part of the Purvanchali votes.

Tiwari will continue to play a role in the city’s politics as a MP. However, his position as party leader will be vulnerable as there will be questions about the weaknesses of local unity and the need for accountability. In his media interviews, Tiwari appeared as a sympathetic leader during the campaign, but did not deal with political issues. The problem for the party remains, however, that it has still not been able to develop a strong local leader who can be given the opportunity to face Kejriwal next time.

