Advertisement

Birds of Prey puts enormous pressure on most other DC Comics films. It is a sequel to Suicide Squad, the almost universal film that is 27 percent Rotten Tomatoes. It is a film directed by women that is moderated by almost all female actors and is therefore a target of a certain type of Twitter troll. However, the film’s rating of Rotten Tomatoes appears to be a good sign for the film as it is currently rated at 90 percent.

Metacritic tells a different story. Birds of Prey is 60 percent in the rating aggregator and suggests mixed ratings for the new film Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). To understand why this is so, we need to understand the difference in how the two websites get their score.

Rotten Tomatoes divides the ratings into two categories, fresh or lazy, with a three-star rating for a “fresh rating”. Meanwhile, Metacritic divides ratings into positive, mixed, and negative ratings, with three out of five stars considered “mixed.” This lower metacritical score suggests that the film’s average rating is three out of five stars, which is considered a “mixed” rating for “metacritical” and “fresh” rating for “rotten tomatoes”. However, the latter relies on a larger number of critics (91 at the time of writing) than the former (30).

Advertisement

“Birds of Prey” was well received by many critics

DC

Although Metacritic is rather cautious about Birds of Prey, there has only been one really negative review on the website so far. On an asterisk titled “Movies are no worse than Birds of Prey. That’s why,” San Francisco Chronicle Mick LaSalle writes, “Birds of Prey: And the fantastic emancipation from a Harley Quinn is more.” as terrible. It shouldn’t exist. Money should never have been raised for it. The screenplay should never have been made. Margot Robbie shouldn’t have produced it. She certainly shouldn’t have been involved. It’s just a terrible thing to inflict on an audience that after all didn’t hurt anyone and just hoped to have a good time. “

‘Birds of Prey’ review embargo: when will the first reviews appear?

Continue reading

Although neither Rotten Tomatoes nor Metacritic have received five-star ratings for the film from critics, the film was rated four stars. Independent writer Clarisse Loughrey, for example, writes: “All the joys and hurdles of a woman’s everyday life are cleverly integrated into the larger-than-life fabric of comic film. Its approach is as clever as it is carefree.”

The film was particularly popular with critics. For example, Helen O’Hara of Time Out said of the film: “Birds of Prey is not interested in playing all the usual superhero movie beats. It works because we haven’t seen this story a thousand times before and because it did is leaving the sinister attitude of Suicide Squad. It’s nice to see a joker who doesn’t take himself too seriously. “

However, there were many men who also gave the film good grades. In a review that Metacritic rated 83/100, The Wrap’s Alonso Duralde described the film as “a dizzying reward for an R-rated comic book movie” that borrowed inspiration elements from 9 to 5 to create Bugs Bunny and Modesty Blaise an adventure that twists his genre familiarity with delightful bursts of anarchy and wit. “

Birds of Prey will be released on Friday, February 7th.

Advertisement