Advertisement

After Donald Trump was acquitted in his deposition last week, he soon fired two officials who testified during the investigation. His personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani seemed to be Saturday in his own kind of party mood when, as WWD reported, he was sitting in the front Sing ToiThe New York Fashion Week show. Allegedly he had lunch with Fox employee David Webb earlier in the day, and Toi told the box: “Giuliani heard that David was coming to my show and said he wanted to come too,” and added, “He told me after the show that he had a lot of fun.”

Toi has long been tied to the Trumps – he told WWD that he was dressed Ivana since 1995 – so Saturday’s audience was not a total surprise: alongside Giuliani and Webb, Marla Maples was in the audience, and at Toi’s last show in September, held at the Upper Republic Headquarters in the Upper East Side of the Women’s National Republican Club, Donald Trump Jr. was there with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

On Monday, William Barr said in a press conference that the Ministry of Justice has an “open door” for anyone like Giuliani who claims to have information about Ukraine, and the night before, about Face the Nation, Lindsey Graham said: “The Ministry of Justice receives information from Rudy from the Ukraine,” and that Barr “told me that they have created a process that Rudy could provide information and they would see if it was verified.” It may be tempting to think that, like his boss, Giuliani was encouraged by the acquittal of Trump and that he was out to admire the city. But that would assume that there are circumstances in which he would not do that, and if the final chapter of Giuliani has confirmed something about him, it is that no political unrest can keep him at home.

Advertisement

But after all those Yankees games and Yankees hats, at least in part he admitted a shortcoming on page six on Monday. “I’m not so good with fashion. I’m trying. I was just at my tailor’s today,” he told the tabloid. “I would wear navy blue suits 60% of the time, and then sometimes gray or black. So if I want to feel that I am going out, I want to feel Ronald Reagan [so] I am wearing a brown suit. “

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– In the analysis of Harry’s relationship with the queen

– All looks of the red carpet from Golden Globes 2020

– Royal family ‘hurt’ and ‘destroyed’ by the bomb exit of Harry and Meghan

– The unfinished work of Elizabeth Wurtzel

– Meet Carole Ghosn, the woman entangled in Carlos’ saga

– Emilia Clarke about life after Khaleesi

– From the archive: the revenge of Diana

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement