MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Trump says Democrats have seriously injured the country by pushing his accusation

Trump rejected Arthur Brooks’ urge to “love your enemies”

Romney was the only Republican who voted for one of the accusations

President Trump thrashed the National Prayer Breakfast accusation process on Thursday, moved newspapers with headlines praising his acquittal through the Senate and accusing Democrats of damaging the country.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only senator who crossed party lines and voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power.

Trump was scheduled to make a full statement about the 12 o’clock EST deposition.

Trump criticized Democrats as “unfair and corrupt,” and said they “seriously hurt our nation.” He praised the Republicans for their courage “wisdom, steadfastness and strength to do what everyone knows was right.”

He then referred to Romney and Pelosi, who said she prayed daily for the president.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say,” I pray for you “when they know it isn’t. So many people are injured and we can’t let that go on, “Trump said.

Then he made a veiled threat: “We have allies, we have enemies, sometimes the allies are enemies, but we just don’t know. But we all change that.”

Earlier, Trump called Romney “hypocritical.”

Romney told Fox News that his shoulders are wide enough to support the criticism.

Trump used his appearance to praise the economy and underlined administrative actions for the protection of ‘holiness of life’ and religious freedom, citing the threat of governance to cut funding for colleges and universities that spread anti-Semitism and denouncing Christianity.

Before introducing Trump, Arthur Brooks called on the assembled person to “love your enemies” because the “crisis of contempt and polarization is tearing our societies apart.”

But Trump pushed back.

“If they blame you for nothing, you’re supposed to like them. It’s not easy, people. I’m doing my best,” Trump said.

Pelosi did not mention any politics or accusation when she spoke, instead she encouraged those who had gathered to pray for the persecuted and treat everyone “with dignity and respect.”

At Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand and tore his speech.

