When Kelley walked into the mansion, it sounded like she was really excited to start the “journey” of the Bachelor. She even went so far as to call Peter in a hotel lobby before signing her contract with ABC as a “sign of god” to be on the show. But after filming the bachelor, Kelley seems to have lost her excitement and blind faith about the “process” if her social media activity is any indication. Actually it is all just shady enough that it can be a big indication that things are not going well for Kelley for the rest of the season.

Kelly’s Instagram account doesn’t show her hanging around with one of her fellow Bachelor’s participants since the show was wrapped (a stark contrast to someone like Sydney). But she has shown support via Twitter, as for one of the other women – Tammy. Kelley liked Tammy’s tweet about how her “5 minute filthy moment on TV” doesn’t define her and that no one defines mistakes, which is a sign that Kelley is well aware of how reality TV works.

She is not always on social media when the Bachelor is broadcast since she posted on Instagram, she could not watch the first episode of week 5 live since she and her family were at the Miami Heat basketball game. But she is slowly opening up with her likes on Twitter, which gives more insight into how she feels about the show.

For example, Kelley liked a very eyebrow-like, such as a February 7 tweet from Reality TV Universe who said, “If Peter hadn’t been #TheBachelor, he and Kelley would love to go out.” Cosmopolitan previously told how Kelley liked tweets that were not very flattering to Peter, but after the report, she turned out to be different from her.

Aside from these restrained ways to comment on the show, the most recent posts from Kelley have emphasized her relationships with her pre-Bachelor friends and her family, so she appears to have returned to normal since filming. (Or she’s secretly dating Peter and can’t tell the world yet, although that seems unlikely given their relationship this season.) However, just because she’s sticking to her pre-bachelor routine doesn’t mean she’s not. is trending almost every Monday evening during the episodes.

In a season full of drama between women, Kelley’s no-nonsense and direct approach has received praise from the Bachelor Nation. If her recent Twitter activity is to be believed, Kelley appreciates people who come after her because she liked the tweets retweeted and fun that speak for her seemingly mature approach to the entire game. Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, for example, tweeted that he thinks it is great that Kelley always “just crushes her drink laughing at all the miserable (nonsense) nonsense.”

What Kelley’s social media actions mean for her future on The Bachelor remains a mystery. But in addition to clicking on the heart or retweeting buttons on Twitter, she has kept her cheers to her feet – as might be expected from the most sober participant this season.

