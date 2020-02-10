Advertisement

While Mykenna and Tammy released it on The Bachelor, Natasha was in full working mode. “I didn’t get a chance to watch the show tonight because I was working late,” she tweeted last Wednesday, during the show’s extra bonus episode. “From what I hear it was a lot.”

This is an excellent snapshot of Natasha’s life after the bachelor; the woman has worked hard. According to her LinkedIn page, she has been marketing director for a restaurant group called Everyday Hospitality since September 2019, just around the time filming for Peter’s season began. That means she probably got the show just before she went to the mansion, and after she had been out with Peter for at least a month, she probably had something to do when she got home.

According to the description that Natasha has posted on LinkedIn, it is her job to “stimulate new business through brand marketing,” including planning compound events and private dinners, as well as creating partnerships with media makers. Natasha has recently been promoting a New York Italian place called Sauce, and it was an event for the restaurant that prevented her from watching Tammy and Mykenna’s Bachelor drama. According to her Instagram stories, she organized a ‘family evening’ dinner for local journalists, influencers (including Bec Donlan from @sweatwithbec) and friends. They enjoyed a meal of insalata, branzino, pizza, brownies and of course wine.

James Hwang / Instagram

In January, Natasha helped re-open Sauce’s opening party (which was attended by Nicholas Braun of Succession), and after the success, she kept these regular dinners. “Because we have so many loyal, wonderful people in the Sauce family, I am happy to announce FAMILY NIGHTS at @saucerestaurant soon!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Family Nights always take place on Wednesdays, so she is lucky that the bonus episode was probably one-off. Hopefully in the same week she can enjoy all the drama and the great Italian food.

