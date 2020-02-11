Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 2, episode 6 of Manifest, “Return Trip.”)

The Calling plane is becoming increasingly mysterious in Manifesto Season 2.

We have seen the callings of the passengers on the plane – even Zeke (Matt Long) was on it even though he was not 828 – but it is the one at the end of “Return Trip” that worries us the most. Just as Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is about to experiment with herself while continuing to find out how they can all save from the date of death, they, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) have a calling that transports them to the plane.

This time they are not in the air yet. Instead, they lie on the ground and ash falls on them and the crashed plane. “Is this what happened to us?” Michaela asks. “Have we crashed?” However, they realize that while some people were presumably dead on the seats – including fellow passenger Finn (Rafi Silver), holding onto the rock of the son he just met – others were not. And perhaps most worrying is the fact that Adrian (Jared Grimes) is standing outside the plane.

How could Adrian play a role in this? He assured Isaiah earlier that “another miracle will come … an even greater one.” Could this be what he means?

Olive and TJ discovered a possible record of another ‘miracle’. Clues brought them to the story of 16th-century scholar Yusuv Al-Zuras, who mysteriously returned after being lost at sea for 10 years – claiming he could hear the voice of God in his head. They can’t find a record of when he died, but it could have been 10 years after his return. That can be proof that the date of death is real.

“By the time we are halfway through the season, they will have a much clearer understanding of what that plane is about,” Jeff Rake told TV Insider earlier. “It takes us to perhaps the darkest place we’ve been since the series started.”

The last images, of Ben, Michaela and Saanvi on a crashed plane, with Adrian on the outside, certainly suggest that something dark is coming.

Elsewhere in the episode, Grace (Athena Karkanis) worries that the world is aware of an 828 baby and comes up with a (terrible) solution: tell everyone that the baby is Danny’s. “Two different vocations have warned us that the baby may be in danger,” she tells Ben. “I’m afraid.” But he refuses and assures her that they will protect their baby together.

Will this come up again between the two, or does that plane Roemen have priority? How concerned should they be about the Xers or the believers discovering that there is definitely an 828 baby? We will have to wait.

Manifesto, Monday, 10 / 9c, NBC

