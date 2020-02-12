Advertisement

If you have flirted with saying goodbye to dairy, eggs and meat, you probably have a number of questions. The countless myths about veganism – “But what about proteins!” – can prevent people from embracing it, even when they want to. If you want to shake up your eating habits, it is useful to know what vegan does and does not do with your body.

Many people become vegan for health reasons, and that is understandable. “Becoming a vegan has the potential to do wonders for your health,” says a certified holistic nutrition consultant and founder of Gut of Integrity Stephanie Papadakis. These benefits can be as wide as extra boosts of energy and clearer skin.

Many people become vegan for ethical reasons (including myself) instead of health reasons, but vegan diets are not automatically healthy or ethical. Mainstream veganism is often marketed as a trendy lifestyle change. This can divert attention from the exploitation of migrant workers responsible for growing crops, or can encourage gentrification when developers give vegan cafes priority to companies run by people in the community. The most common ethical reasons for becoming vegan – animal welfare or sustainability – can become more murky when people ignore this context.

Advertisement

However, becoming a vegan will change something in your body. This eating style is not a magic cure, nor a surefire way to lose all your proteins. To clarify some myths, here are four things that are going to do vegan for your health, and three things that are going to be vegan do not.

1. Yes, you can get enough protein

When I introduce myself as a vegan, 99% of the time I am asked: “But how do you get enough protein?” Papadakis says that the idea that as a vegan you can’t get enough protein is simply wrong. “You can definitely get enough protein with a vegan diet; you just have to be strategic about it,” she tells Bustle.

This includes learning which combinations work best for your body. “Grains, beans / legumes, and nuts and seeds on their own are not complete proteins, but can be combined to make a complete protein.” If you are unsure how to make those combinations, Papadakis has a fairly simple tip. “Eat a combination of the following with each meal to make a complete protein: grains + nuts / seeds; grains + legumes; or legumes + nuts / seeds.” And there you have it: protein!

2. No, it will not automatically make you super healthy

“A vegan diet does not make you the healthiest person on earth,” says Papadakis. Especially when you first start as a vegan, it is tempting to get all the fake meat and the processed faux cheeses. That can be tasty ways to make a plate green, but “as with any diet, it’s important to eat whole, unrefined foods instead of processed and refined foods,” says Papadakis. Those “chicken” pasties in the freezer section with a long list of ingredients you’ve never heard of? You may want to save them for those nights when you just don’t feel like cooking, instead of making them an everyday staple.

3. Yes, it can shift your bowel movements

Fiber is the part of plants that human bodies cannot digest, and it also helps regulate bowel movements. As you switch to a vegan lifestyle, you eat more plants and therefore more fiber and therefore more poop.

“Because vegetable foods inherently contain more fiber, you can become more regular and / or go more often,” Papadakis tells the crowd. “This is due to the higher fiber content of a vegan diet and the simultaneous increase in carbohydrates that ferment in the gut (which some may cause irritable bowel syndrome).” But getting enough fiber-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet also means that you have larger amounts of healthy gut bacteria, Papadakis says, which can translate into a stronger general digestive tract.

4. No, it will not give you anemia

5. Yes, you must complete

Unfortunately, if you are strictly vegan, you cannot get all the vitamins and minerals that your body needs every day, Papadakis tells Bustle. Vitamins such as A, B12, D, iron, calcium, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids are found in animal products, not in plants that you would normally eat. Fortunately, they are all fairly easy to supplement if you are vegan, so you don’t have to throw in the towel yet.

You can become creative with how you get these nutrients. For example, you can get your daily portion of B12 with a few tablespoons of nutritional yeast.

6. No, you do not lose muscle mass or become weaker

7. Yes, you can have more energy if you are vegan

If you are ready to be vegan, welcome to the fold. It is not a quick fix for all health problems, but it certainly has a number of cool benefits (your membership card, such as your Hogwarts letter, is supplied by owl). Don’t forget to plan ahead.

“Be ready to spend more time in the kitchen preparing your food so that you have enough to eat,” says Papadakis, “and bring snacks if you think there might be nothing to eat on Saturday night.” Because nobody ever said no to extra snacks.

Experts:

Stephanie Papadakis, certified holistic food consultant and founder of Gut of Integrity

Advertisement