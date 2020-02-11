Advertisement

In McMillions Episode 2, which can now be seen on HBO Go and Now, real crime fans met the family of Jerry Colombo, the second Jerry who was involved in the McDonald’s Monopoly scam. However, the episode didn’t tell his whole story, including what had happened to him in 1998 when he worked with Jerry Jacobson.

As a result, Gerraldo “Jerry” Colombo, who had ties to the Colombo crime family, is introduced by his family as a mixture of Al Capone and Rodney Dangerfield. He was born in Sicily via Daily Beast, grew up in Brooklyn and then moved to South Carolina, where he lived with his wife Robin. In the state, he ran nightclubs, casinos, and a betting ring before meeting Jacobson at Atlanta Airport.

From then on, the two began working together, and Jacobson gifted Colombo a Dodge Viper game in late 1995. In a winter commercial for McDonald’s, Colombo can be seen holding a giant propeller key in his hand, even though he ends up taking money instead because it’s too big to fit in the car.

After that date, a number of family members and friends from Colombo won the grand prizes. In 1996, for example, Robin’s father William Fisher received a $ 1 million voucher, with her virgin brother-in-law also winning the top prize.

The McDonald’s Monopoly scam may not have been the only one Colombo worked on. In McMillions, for example, Robin tells us that after smoking half a joint one evening, she went into the kitchen for a sweet snack and found a gray M&M, like another promo of $ 1 million was involved.

On May 7, 1998, however, a tragedy occurred. When Robin and Jerry drove to Georgia to look for a place to build a new house, they were hit on the freeway by an F-15 truck that hit a concrete wall after being towed 250 feet. Colombo was able to crawl out of the wreck, but died two weeks later after being released from life support.

Robin survived the crash, however, and was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the fraud. During her time in the house, she wrote the book From a Mafia Widow to God’s Child about life with and without Jerry.

Speaking to Adventures with God, Robin said about her involvement in the fraud: “I didn’t care how I made money with fraud. I never felt that anyone was personally injured.”

In the interview, she revealed that the FBI had visited her when she was released from prison to do a separate fraud count. She said: “I’m there for two weeks and three federal agents are coming … and they had a poster … and they had bubbles everywhere and they had ‘Uncle Jerry’ [Jacobson] in the middle, he was the main bubble and O was one of the second bubbles … It was about the McDonald’s Monopoly game and I saw it and thought ‘oh god’. “

