Advertisement

In a heartbreaking interview about “The Breakfast Club”, Styles and Adjua boldly discussed Tai’s suicide two years later. “If we knew she was depressed, she would have been at home or with us,” said hit maker “Good Times,” who was technically Tai’s stepfather. “You can’t see some things because others don’t tell you.”

According to the destroyed parents, Tai had trouble filling a void left by her birth father, who was not part of her life. “It ate me up because I couldn’t stop the pain,” Styles recalled seeing the young adults sorting through their complicated emotions.

During a performance in OWN’s Black Love documentaries in 2018, the co-founder of D-Block Records and his wife found out how suicide affected their relationship. “That changed our marriage fundamentally,” Adjua admitted.

Advertisement

“I’ve always … heard from people that losing a child can really be evidence of marriage, and most couples don’t always make it. And I would say, ‘Why? I would think it would bring them closer “Adjua admitted, who also has a son with Styles. “And I can actually see that now … We are literally forced to grow from this experience.”

Advertisement