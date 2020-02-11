Advertisement

Amubulance may be a person from the Diamond Princess cruise after 10 people on board tested positive for coronavirus at a Yokohama maritime base | ANI via Reuters File Photo

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Hong Kong: The journey began carefree for 3,700 passengers who were quarantined on a cruise ship off Japan. It was an opportunity for the new corona virus to spread.

Advertisement

When the number of confirmed cases on board the Diamond Princess almost doubled to 135, the health authorities evacuated infected travelers. The rest huddled in their cabins, waiting to see if they had an illness that killed more than 1,000 people in China and beyond. Operator Carnival Corp. intensified his efforts to disinfect the liner.

It is difficult enough to prevent the new virus from spreading ashore. At sea with thousands of passengers in a small space on a ship with independent systems, this is a completely different challenge. Every interaction with another passenger or crew member becomes a possible source of transmission. And the virus has many hiding places.

“When you are on a large cruise ship with 3,000 people, you have increased your chances of detecting the virus,” said Peter Andrew White, professor of microbiology at the University of New South Wales at Sydney, who studied Norovirus outbreaks on board of boats. “The cruise industry will need a new regime to deal with it.”

The most pressing challenge is to separate the growing number of infected passengers aboard the Diamond Princess in Yokohama Harbor from the apparently healthy. Japanese authorities have taken sick people ashore to hospitals.

ship cleaning

Since most passengers are in their cabins, disinfecting the liner is more complicated. The authorities have approved the methods proposed by Princess Cruises to clean the cabins and provide fresh bedding when guests are allowed to go outdoors.

The Cruise Lines International Association trading group predicted that its members had 30 million cruise passengers last year. Passenger capacity in Asia almost tripled to 4.26 million in the five years to 2018, though the industry declined slightly last year. Thirty-nine companies now sail in 79 ships in Asian waters.

In an email response to questions, the organization – whose members make up 90% of global capacity – said that cruises are unique among modes of transport because they have medical facilities on board. The group also found that air travel, with 4.5 billion people, was far more common than cruises last year.

Also read: No masks or gloves, that’s the best way to avoid coronavirus, says the airline doctor

However, cruise ship hygiene is so important that the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention Centers have a ship hygiene program for all boats with more than 13 passengers. There is a 291-page manual to keep ships clean and prevent gastrointestinal diseases.

The industry has learned from repeated outbreaks of the norovirus and introduced protocols to combat the highly contagious gastrointestinal disease. Measures such as hand disinfection stations on all ships have likely further inhibited the spread of the coronavirus, White said.

On board the Diamond Princess, Kent Frasure of Oregon said that his wife tested positive for the coronavirus and stayed in her room for another five to six hours until she was taken to a hospital north of Tokyo on February 6. He is in the same room remained, which has not been cleaned since February 3.

“I wish they would at least give me Clorox towels or something,” said Frasure.

Norovirus outbreaks

Normally, after a norovirus outbreak, all passengers would disembark and the ship would be cleaned from top to bottom, said Jean-Paul Rodrigue, professor of transit geography at Hofstra University in New York.

“They would empty the ship and wipe the whole thing and clean the whole ship,” said Rodrigue, who wrote about sea pandemics. “Some even fumigate.”

Diamond Princess passengers are quarantined for 14 days to prevent the virus from spreading further. It is therefore not possible to empty the ship. Options for reducing the risk of transmission on board include additional cleaning and individual delivery of meals to the cabins, according to Rodrigue.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers were allowed to leave another liner, the World Dream, on Sunday. The ship had been quarantined since February 5 after the Hong Kong authorities found that passengers on a previous trip had tested positive for coronavirus.

After the quarantine announcement, the shipping company Dream Cruises Management Ltd. new hygiene procedures and checked the temperature of all guests and crew members coming on board. Passengers reported that cleaners wiped decks more frequently and diligently cleaned railings and doors.

Norovirus appears to be more difficult to eradicate than coronavirus, which according to the CDC is believed to spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing droplets, similar to influenza and other respiratory pathogens. Normal cleaning procedures using Lysol disinfectant or bleach should be enough to kill it, Rodrigue said.

The gastrointestinal infection is more contagious because, according to the CDC, the infected “release billions of norovirus particles while only a few virus particles can make other people sick”.

New procedures

Corona virus may require industry to introduce new procedures for similar outbreaks that require entire boat quarantine – a rarely used measure. Fleets could also be on the lookout for new materials, for example plastics that are less conducive to germs. Since the most effective protection against the virus is frequent hand washing, ships may also need to check whether their systems can accommodate additional water and sanitation stations.

“A cruise ship is a closed, self-sufficient system right down to its water system, so any change needs to be considered,” Rodrigue said. “This virus is something completely new. New strategies and methods will be required.”

Every new case of coronavirus on the Diamond Princess may extend the 14-day quarantine for some passengers.

According to Frasure, the government and cruise companies have said nothing to passengers about the possibility of longer quarantine. Guests were first told that the quarantine would end on February 19 before it was found that other passengers were infected.

“This is what I’m most concerned about – that new cases extend our quarantine,” said Frasure. “We all have that in mind.” – Bloomberg

Also read: The quarantine of millions in China for the corona virus only gives the illusion of government measures

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement