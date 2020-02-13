Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is filled with turbulence, but will the pilot safely knock us down or crash us with an emergency landing? After enduring seven episodes of non-stop drama, it starts to feel like the last one. So what happens in the final of Webers bachelor’s trip? Apparently the end is not over until After the Final Rose has finished filming.

Chris Harrison and Peter Weber tease “The Bachelor” ending for the premiere

Prior to the Bachelor premiere on January 9, Weber confirmed that season 24 will not be spoiled.

“I am confident that no one can spoil it,” Weber told The Hollywood Reporter. He then shared that there is a specific reason for his trust. But the 28-year-old naturally gave no exact details away. Instead, Weber expressed his excitement, possibly teasing what is coming.

“I’m excited that everyone just goes along for the trip and doesn’t know what happens at the end, and can just experience it with me,” he said.

But did Weber’s comments mean that fans will see the end when the bachelor experiences the final in real time? According to an interview with Good Morning America, Chris Harrison has revealed that Weber’s season finale will be unpredictable.

“You really won’t know how it will end until the end,” the host said. “It’s possible it’s not over yet.”

ABC director claims what happens in “The Bachelor” final pass in “After the Final Rose”

Now, seven weeks into the Weber season, Rob Mills – Senior Vice President of ABC for Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming – showed the real reason why the final of the Bachelor Season 24 will remain unchanged. And according to the exec network employee, Weber will only end when After the Final Rose is filmed.

“It’s crazy,” Mills said about Weber’s final. “What we have seen over the years about the final is that the” final “is really that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster. “

He continued: “But even now I would say that the roller coaster has not ended and will only end after After the Final Rose.”

But will something dramatic occur by the time AFTR is filmed? When Weber spoke to Entertainment on February 5, he admitted that he was in a good place. And in the end the Delta pilot revealed that he is happy with how the season ended, even so far after the production was finished.

“I can say that I am happy and have followed my heart,” he said. Weber also noted that his front runner has not changed since week 4.

Peter Weber teases his “Bachelor” final

Whatever happens, anything is possible and fans just have to wait and see who Weber chooses. But still, the last week of filming The Bachelor was still a wild ride.

“This season takes you on a roller coaster like no other,” Harrison Entertainment told Tonight in January. “And to the end that Peter and I sit down and have to have a very hard heart-to-heart – actually a few of them that last week – it’s really like every season we’ve had before.”

The host added the role of Weber because the bachelor is “very raw” and “emotional”. So it’s no surprise that “the way this ends will not see anyone coming.”

When Weber spoke to Glamor, he admitted that the last week of filming The Bachelor was the most challenging, even when compared to his breakup with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

“The Bachelorette [elimination] was of course terrible and that was heartbreaking,” Weber said. “But this is [is the most difficult week of my life] for various reasons. This was a lot harder for me. “

