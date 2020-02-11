Advertisement

It is understandable if the back and forth over Medicare for All (also known as a single payer) accounts for the lion’s share of the media spotlight. The idea of ​​reforming the root and branch of the American health care system is huge, to say the least.

However, it is important to identify the underlying issues that are driving the intense debate about American health policy. Surprise medical billing is high on this list. “The way we fund health care promotes economic inequality,” said Dr. Adam Gaffney, president of doctors for a national health program and instructor at Harvard Medical School, told ProPublica.

Say your doctor sends you to the local hospital to see a specialist. Or you may be injured and checked in because you need surgery immediately. Seems like the doctor and hospital are covered by the same insurance policies in both cases, doesn’t it? Not correct. In fact, it is quite common for an insurance company to deny one or the other. And depending on your circumstances, this can lead to enormous medical stress on your lap.

Don’t take my word for it. A new study published in the journal JAMA describes how often these bills can be outside the network. It turned out that more than 20% of the people examined by the researchers were affected by an unexpected calculation. And depending on the study, 79 to 137 million Americans had medical debt problems. In some places, paying the bills can change a person’s life in a very surprising (and quite horrible) way.

Legislators seem to agree that this is a problem worth addressing. It remains to be seen whether this will result in anything. And if someone you know just scoffs and says people have to pay for their medical expenses, tell them that the surprise is on them too.

