TORONTO –

Dozens of reporters and cameramen cram into a living room in northern New Hampshire on Monday night to see five voters – yes, five – vote in the first vote of the United States season.

The midnight mood is a tradition in Dixville Notch, N.H. that goes back 60 years. But the unique vote hardly took place this year after the population of the city fell to just four people.

“I would like to say that I knew we were going to do it somehow, but that would be an exaggeration,” Tom Tillotson, one of the five community residents, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Monday .

After the 2016 elections, the New Hampshire attorney expressed concern that some voters might have come from outside the city. Election officials judged that to count the vote in 2020, they needed at least five people. But the small community – located just 33 kilometers from the US-Canada border – has, over the years following the closing of a nearby hotel, a steady stream of people leaving the community.

Fortunately, resident Les Otten – who has been living in and out of Dixville since 1972 – returned in January, reaching the threshold of five votes.

“We like to think that a New Hampshire primary without Dixville is a kind of winter without snow,” Otten told CTVNews.ca.

The results of Dixville Notch are taken out of the polls just after midnight on Tuesday, about 20 hours before most state results are reported. But that presumes that all five voters appear. If not, they have to wait until 8 p.m.

Dixville takes tradition seriously. Otten has set up a voting booth in his living room, where a small wooden board with a ‘ballot box’ is placed on the mantelpiece. The mood usually lasts only two or three minutes and is broadcast live on American television.

“We think we are doing something that goes far beyond voting for candidates. We are demonstrating democracy and how it should be applied,” said Otten.

Neither Otten nor Tillotson wanted to share which candidate they intend to support. But a healthy political debate is common for Tillotson, who shares a house with his wife and son.

“I have a millennial son who disagrees with me. We like to have arguments,” he said.

Otten, a registered Republican, said he has limited his options to two candidates.

“I suspect I will make a decision shortly before I vote. I know that the things that are important to me are climate change, budget balance, trade, immigration and I think we need real tax reform,” he said .

Tillotson admits that it is a little weird to vote for live television in his neighbor’s living room. One of the main reasons why he is participating is hoping to encourage other voters to exercise their democratic rights.

But there is also something about maintaining a tradition – one that helped his father start in 1960.

“Since then it has become the starting signal for our presidential election. Gosh, what is a race without a starting weapon?”

Last Monday, Iowa held the caucuses in which former South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, won the most delegates, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders defeated with a paper thin margin, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

