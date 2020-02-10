Advertisement

A high percentage of people have suffered from acne at least once in their lives, so it is no wonder that pimples are a regular issue. But there is a particularly serious form of acne that is not often discussed. In fact, most people have never heard of it. And although this type of inflammation is unusual, the lack of awareness around it can deeply affect people. What is acne conglobata?

Instagram has welcomed a wave of skin positive influencers. Acne is, not surprisingly, their main topic of conversation. But only a handful of users openly discuss acne conglobata and its treatment regimen.

20-year-old Mariah is one of them. As she explained to BBC Bitesize, her childhood acne got much worse when she was 19. “I couldn’t even smile or open my mouth to eat food without it hurt.”

Similarly, 17-year-old Constanza Hernández Concha describes her experiences with the condition. “It was always hard for me to control my acne at school,” she told Love What Matters. “Very often my skin stretched to the point where it would break and get stains on my clothes, desk and exams with blood and pus.” Insensitive comments from other students often occurred.

It is clear that acne conglobata takes its toll on a person’s daily life. But what is this hardly mentioned form of acne?

Who is likely to be affected by acne conglobata?

“Acne conglobata is a very rare but serious form of acne,” explains Dr. Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation. Although it is mainly seen in men, women can also suffer from it. “Especially (women) who have a lot of testosterone in their bodies,” Dr. Kemi Fabusiwa, founder of Joyful Skin op. (Conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome can be an underlying cause.)

“Other things that put you at risk for acne conglobata are thyroid medication, anabolic steroids, and tumors that secrete (hormones such as testosterone),” Dr. Fabusiwa further. An auto-inflammatory condition can cause this type of acne in some people, Healthline reports. But, like Dr. Wedgeworth states, “nobody knows exactly why some people get this type of acne.” However, she adds: “There can be a genetic tendency.”

What are the signs and symptoms?

“Deep cysts, multiple deep blackheads and abscesses that occur on the face, back, chest, and buttocks” characterize acne conglobata, Dr. Wedgeworth.

As Healthline points out, it is a form of nodulocystic acne. Lumps form deep beneath the skin when clogged pores harden, resulting in a firm bump. Cysts, on the other hand, are lumps filled with fluid. Those who contain pus, known as abscesses, can “pop and stinky” fluid leak, Dr. says. Fabusiwa.

Acne conglobata can not only cause countless bumps that seem to be linked together, but can also cause red, swollen skin in the surrounding areas. It also tends to have significant scars.

How is acne conglobata treated?

Acne conglobata treatment is not easy. “It is important to consult your doctor as soon as you suspect that acne conglobata reduces the risk of permanent scarring,” Dr. Fabusiwa out. “Freely available products and even topical drugs are not enough to tackle this type of acne alone, that’s why it’s so important that you are referred to your dermatologist early.”

Oral medications are often prescribed, including isotretinoin (known under the brand name Roaccutane), antibiotics, and steroids, notes Dr.. Wedgeworth on. “But some cases require more specialized treatments such as monoclonal antibody injections.” Topical formulas can be used in combination with these treatments, per Healthline, to reduce inflammation and remove dead skin and oil that clogs pores. Sometimes the contraceptive pill or other hormonal medication is prescribed.

Roaccutane is usually the most effective method, but can come with a number of side effects. As the NHS states, these include increased sensitivity to sunlight and dry skin, eyes, nose and throat.

What is the long-term result?

The sooner you seek treatment, the less likely you will experience severe scarring and skin distortion. However, people with acne conglobata can still notice scars and dark spots after nodules and cysts have healed. These can be treated with the help of a dermatologist.

Since this is a chronic condition, people may experience outbreaks during early adulthood and possibly in their 30s, Healthline reports. It is therefore just as important to take care of both mental well-being and the physical side.

Dr. Fabusiwa says, “Remember, though serious, this skin problem has solutions. It won’t happen overnight, but huge improvements can be made in the long run.”

