In the new Netflix movie Horse Girl, Alison Brie – best known for her roles as Annie on Community and Ruth on GLOW – plays the most challenging role of her career. The film is about a socially awkward woman named Sarah who is starting to get strange visions and experiences that confuse her reality. It is co-written by Brie herself, but what is Horse Girl based on? Given the supernatural elements of the film, it cannot possibly be based on a true story … or right?

Horse Girl is the culmination of various ideas, and yes, a significant part of the storyline of the film was derived from Brie’s real life. In the film, Sarah is a socially isolated young adult who prefers the company of horses to people. She is also haunted by the memory of her deceased grandmother, a woman who suffered from severe psychosis but who Sarah never really knew. The specter of her grandmother’s mental illness hangs over Sarah because she is afraid that the same problems will ever tease her. So when outrageous things happen in her own life, Sarah isn’t sure if she really experiences the supernatural – like run-ins with space creatures – or whether she is walking the path to her grandmother’s mental instability. And it is Sarah’s fear of inheriting her grandmother’s mental illness that Brie pulled out of her own life.

“My mother’s mother lived with paranoid schizophrenia and my mother grew up in a really traumatic situation. And I grew up with the mythology of my grandmother’s mental illness, heard many stories about my mother’s childhood and how the mental illness affected her “Brie told Vulture. The actor’s own struggle with depression and her internal fear of developing her grandmother’s mental illness also played an important role in her writing.

“In making this film, I have done many more interviews with my mother and more than ever put something more on Sarah’s personal background story … And I started to think about the more personal aspect of the story:” Where does my fascination come from? from? unknowingly [my grandmother], “Brie Vulture said. “I started to realize that this has much more to do with my fear of having mental disorders in my bloodline. When will it come true? And will I have the consciousness to know when it happens? In my own personal struggle with depression I know the feeling of being helpless, feeling powerless, feeling alone. Just before I wrote [Horse Girl], I went through my deepest period of depression in my life. “

Netflix

In addition to Brie’s family history of mental illness, there were two other important factors that inspired the film. One was the desire of director and co-writer Jeff Baena to make a film about a ‘horse girl’. “[Brie’s] grandmother had paranoid schizophrenia, and many of the things she’s talking about have actually been taken out of her real life,” said Baena at the Sundance Film Festival, Syfy reports. “So she picks up this idea to me a bit, and then I had another idea that had something to do with, like, a horse girl, and we realized that these two ideas were actually the same idea, so we’re just a little bit of they married together and started immediately. “

The third ingredient of Horse Girl’s makeup is the science fiction element, because Sarah begins to believe that she is being cloned by aliens in the film. And that came from a love of science fiction and an interest in aliens on the part of both writers of the film. “I’ve always been interested in alien abduction for years,” Baena told Syfy. “I’ve always been fascinated by it, and I actually had some pretty vivid dreams with aliens and, not to get super weird, but I feel like I’ve seen some UFOs. Yes, so it’s something of personal interest for me .”

In the meantime, Brie told Vulture: “I absolutely believe in aliens! … It’s real science. [Laughs] I’ve read enough stories about people being kidnapped, and the main lines are amazing. I’m not crazy conspiracy theorist , however. I am a restrained conspiracy theorist on the DL. “

Emily Assiran / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Different ideas came together to create Horse Girl, which probably explains why it is so unique. The film marks Alison Brie’s first honor as a screenwriter, but given the hustle and bustle that the film has created, it seems unlikely that it will be her last.

