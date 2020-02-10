Advertisement

Bachelor participant Kelsey Weier has a long history of competing with other drop dead beautiful women for a controversial prize. For Pilot Pete it was a sash, a crown and an incredibly large bouquet of flowers at the end of the elimination rounds. The resident of Des Moines won Miss Iowa USA in 2017 after second place in 2016 and second place in 2015. (Miss USA is the one without the talent competition but with the larger cash prize.) But it seems from reactions left behind her Instagram- page that if Weier doesn’t go home with the last rose, there may be more tropical chances to compete for love on national TV, still waiting for her.

One of the responses to some glam photos she posted more than a year ago is a message from Raph Korine, a casting employee of Kassting, Inc. know your thoughts! ‘He is currently casting season two.

It is of course quite possible that Weier has professional activities that go beyond becoming a reality TV star and influencer. During her parade days, Weier worked as a colorist at Rick Mosley Hair, where she also subtly applied mink hair extensions and served as the hair model of the Aveda salon at hair shows.

But the graduate of the Salon Professional Academy has since continued. According to her ABC-bio, Weier is a “professional clothier” that sounds a bit old-fashioned and, to be honest, a bit made up. In reality, however, she is part of a fading tradition of custom clothing at the Tom James Company, where she has worked for more than two years according to LinkedIn. And Weier offers a fairly comprehensive service. Clothiers meet customers to help define their “personal style” before taking more than 30 measurements to build fully customized suits, adding things like contrast stitching and special linings. Clothiers even takes pictures of the attitude of a customer, so that the tailor understands how he or she is in the outfits.

It is not a complete change in the professional direction for Weier. Although she was still a hairdresser and processional queen, she was part of the “Trashion Fashion Show” of the Audubon Society and provided her services as a model and costume designer to the sustainability event. She also occasionally models for the clothing company Blond Genius.

And although it would be very reasonable for Weier to retire from romantic TV after The Bachelor, her Champagne gate makes us cry over our fingers, she might appear in a tiny bikini and giant microphone pack on Love Island 2.

