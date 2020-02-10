Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Wells and Allegra’s connection must be revealed

Cisco is looking for more enemies

Wells is in charge of S.T.A.R. Labs

At the end of the episode of the winter premiere, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) drops a shock after he decides to hit the road and do some old-fashioned footwork. He will be away for a while and concludes S.T.A.R. Labs to Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh).

(Warning: Spoilers Alert!)

Wells is surprised by the Cisco offer. Cisco tells him that he is sorry and should not have said these things during a crisis. While Cisco is leaving, he tells Wells that he hopes he will find what he is looking for. Wells takes a photo from his pocket. The woman in the picture with Wells looks like Allegra (Kayla Compton). However, her identity remains a big mystery.

Advertisement

Showrunner Eric Wallace spoke with TV Line and teased that the person certainly looked like Allegra in an instant. He added, however, that she looked a little different. Fans don’t have to wait too long for this mystery to be revealed. Wallace said fans will find out more in “The Flash”, season 6, episode 11.

“That’s a very big storyline: who’s in that photo? What does the photo mean to everyone? And how does Team Flash affect?” Wallace revealed.

Meanwhile, in the episode of the Valentine week, Barry and Iris are planning a romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but their evening is being destroyed by an old enemy named Amunet. Elsewhere, Frost is happy and enters vacation mode. She decides to help Allegra to revive her love with an old flame.

Barry continues to remember Oliver Queen who died in Crisis. He sacrificed his life to save others. The crisis is over, but Barry is struggling to lose his friend.

“Barry and Iris are planning a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day, but their evening is interrupted by an old enemy – Amunet, meanwhile Frost gets into the holiday mood and tries to reconnect Allegra with an old love,” the official summary of episode 11.

Episode 11 of season 6 of The Flash is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00 PM. ET on The CW. The episode is called “Love Is A Battlefield.”

Ezra Miller’s Flash (left) meets Grant Gustin’s flash in “Crisis On Infinite Earths” Part 4. Photo: Jeff Weddell / The CW

.

Advertisement