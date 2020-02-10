Advertisement

TORONTO –

On Sunday evening, the South Korean drama “Parasite” won the top prize in Hollywood and became the first non-English-language film to ever win that honor in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

And while many in South Korea celebrated how the film grabbed Oscars for Best Photo, Best International Film and Best Director, there might have been people watching the show last night, but now they heard about “Parasite.”

Although the film has achieved around US $ 165 million in revenue worldwide, it pales in comparison to other Best Picture contenders such as “Joker”, which raised US1 billion or war-epic “1917” that raised US $ 287 million.

So CTVNews.ca explains how the film skillfully examines the class and serves as the highlight of director Bong Joon Ho’s filmography.



WHAT IS ‘PARASITE’ ABOUT?

Without delving into spoilers, the film follows the lives of two families on either side of the economic gap: the street-like but destitute Kim family and the rich, unaware clan in the Park.

The film sees the Kim family making their way into the life of the Park and essentially fending off their wealth – like parasites.

For example, the son of the Kim family, played by actor Choi Woo-shik, poses as an English teacher with a university education. And as the film progresses, all members of the Kim family become employees of the rich parks in the same way, who do not know how much they are being scammed.

But the real drama starts when the overconfidence of the Kims catches up with them and their chickens come home to sleep. And at the end of the film it is less clear which family is the so-called ‘parasite’.



THEMES INCLUDED CLASS CONFLICT

While the film balances dark humor and horror during its two-hour duration, the main themes are class conflicts and social inequality.

Some have pointed out that the film is strongly associated with “Hell Joseon”, a recent term used by South Korean millennials to describe the hopelessness and misery of those living in the country.

But the film theme of the film resonates with viewers and critics who point out how the super-rich seem to live on a different level than everyone else.

The film uses a visual step pattern to indicate the economic status of characters in society. One of the earliest examples is how the Kims live in a semi-basement apartment (usually for less affluent residents of Seoul), while the parks live at the top of a hilly road.

The director also shows how an event – such as a monsoon – can mean enormously different things to people depending on their living conditions, and how such events can expose and disrupt relationships between social classes.



DIRECTOR AND THE ‘ONE-INCH-TALL BARRIER OF SUBTITLE’

Film critic and host of CTV’s “Pop Life” Richard Crouse included the film as part of his list of best films of the decade and it is quite clear why: “Parasite” is essentially the work of the director.

Bong Joon Ho has explored themes such as class conflict in his more recent films, such as ‘Snowpiercer’ from 2013 and Okja from 2017, both on the subject.

The director has also pointed out that non-English films such as his and the “Roma” of last year are still a challenge to reach an international audience.

“Once you have overcome the barrier of an inch-long subtitle, you will be introduced to so many more great films,” he said, accepting his “Parasite” foreign film prize at the Golden Globes awards.



POPULARITY BOX OFFICE

“Parasite”, currently displayed in 174 markets worldwide, has already raised a total of US $ 165 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The site also points out that, just like previous Best Picture winners, the film is expected to see an increase in ticket sales, according to the entertainment website Deadline.

But none of these figures should be surprising given that “Parasite” is the highest profit margin for Palme D’Or in both France and North America in 15 years.

