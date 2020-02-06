Advertisement

After years of appearing in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (six to be exact), Black Widow finally gets its own stand-alone film in the spring of 2020. At the same time, Scarlett Johansson earns a pretty decent salary – $ 15 million to be precise to be. “That salary is what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth each earned for Captain America and Thor respectively in Avengers: Infinity War,” said The Hollywood Reporter. And although it sounds like Johansson is being paid on an equal footing, her Black Widow salary could actually be considered more impressive because she earned so much for her first solo Marvel film.

“Marvel usually does not open his wallet for first trips,” explains THR. “Including Robert Downey Jr., because he only took home $ 500,000 for the first Iron Man.” Apart from that, Chadwick Boseman was paid $ 2 million for Black Panther, according to sources, and Brie Larson of Captain Marvel received $ 5 million “in exchange (for signing) of a seven-photo deal that locks her into multiple franchises.”

However, Johansson still earned less than her counterparts for her previous appearances. While they “had a seven-figure low salary for the first Avengers movie in 2012,” it was “compared to Downey’s $ 50 million.” Fortunately for the actress, she has other ways to finish her fortune.

