Advertisement

Taxable income is the amount of money related to earned and unserved income that creates a potential tax liability.

Taxable income is any income you receive for work and other services rendered. All wages, tips and fees you receive are classified by the IRS as “earned income”.

Advertisement

What exactly is an unserved income?

What is an unserved income?

Unearned income is money that you get without working directly for it. The term actually covers much of the area and includes the following categories:

Unemployment benefit and other federal and state financial benefits.

Debt relief.

Lottery winnings.

Gains from the sale of assets (e.g., a car or an asset that was sold at a profit on eBay or on an online sales page)

Maintenance payments and child benefit.

Social security and Medicare benefits paid by your employer.

Severance pay.

Rental income from personal property.

Capital gains and losses on the investment.

Stock dividends.

Bonuses and rewards (like trips paid by your employer)

Non-taxable income

While the taxable income grossly covers the amount of money owed to the government, the IRS considers some forms of income to be non-taxable.

However, it should be noted that most non-taxable income, even if it is not taxable, must be listed in your income tax return.

Here are some examples of tax-free income:

Monetary gifts and inheritances.

Cash discounts from retailers and businesses.

Welfare incomes.

Injury, illness or disability.

Child support payments.

Hotel and restaurant services (such as meals) that accrue at work.

There is another category of income that the IRS can classify as taxable or non-taxable (for example, the IRS can grant income as an exclusion). It’s a good idea to speak to a professional accountant to determine if any of the following possible sources of income are tax free:

Deductions and taxable income

Uncle Sam provides a significant relief from taxable income in the form of the standard deduction for US tax forms for individuals and spouses. It offers more tax breaks in the form of single deductions, where you have to record all the costs that you want to use in your tax returns.

standard deduction

In principle, taxpayers can either claim the standard deduction or state their qualified individual deductions. The standard deduction reduces your taxable income by a certain amount ($ 12,200 for the 2019 tax year for single people, $ 18,350 for household directors, and $ 24,200 for couples who submit together). The deductions shown are made up of individual deductions based on potential eligible expenditure. It is up to the taxpayer to decide which deduction to claim. It is therefore important to know which deduction will reduce your tax burden the most.

It is also worth noting that the new tax legislation, which was passed in December 2017, changes the standard deduction levels.

From 2018, the standard deduction was changed as follows:

$ 24,000 to deposit a spouse or surviving spouse together.

$ 18,000 for the head of household.

$ 12,000 for a separate or single marriage.

And since then, the standard deduction has increased incrementally every year and continues to do so. While the standard deduction for individual registrants is $ 12,200 for tax year 2019, it is $ 12,400 for tax year 2020.

There is also a large tax break for Americans aged 65 and over. In addition to the normal tax deduction, individual taxpayers who are 65 or older can claim an additional tax deduction of $ 1,650, and married taxpayers who are older than 65 can claim an additional tax deduction of $ 2,600 (1,300 US dollars if you are married and have only one spouse (65 or older).

In general, the standard deduction is preferable if you don’t have a long list of individual deductions. This means that you do not have to enter any expenses, keep any receipts or make a list of the expenses listed.

Single deductions

Another way to reduce your taxable income is to use single deductions.

The savings can really add up. If you are a taxpayer in the 15% tax bracket, you saved $ 150, according to the H&R Block, with $ 1,000 listed as a deduction in your tax return. Save $ 750 off your tax burden with an amount of $ 5,000.

All breakdown tax deductions for natural and married taxpayers are listed in Appendix A of IRS Tax Form 1040. No broken down tax deductions are allowed on IRS tax forms 1040A or 1040EZ. Only the standard deduction can be made on these forms.

The deductions shown cover a variety of expenses that would arise over the course of a year and would otherwise be classified as taxable by the IRS. Typical breakdowns are:

Mortgage rates;

Health expenditure;

Property taxes;

Charitable expenses;

Investment interest expense;

Tax preparation fees;

State and local taxes.

If your list of breakdown deductions leads to more tax savings than your standard deductions, breakdown is the way to go. Keep receipts and log your expenses regularly. Keep it safe if the IRS asks for a single deduction.

The formula for determining your estimated individual deductions is simple: list and list your expenses. Then subtract your total deductions from your taxable income to calculate your breakdown deductions.

calculation of taxable income

There is no fixed formula for calculating taxable income because your total taxable income depends on your tax deductions, registration status, and standard deductions. Just know that your goal is to use the maximum possible amount of deductions to reduce your tax burden.

Once you’ve set up your calculator, do the following to calculate your taxable income:

Calculate your total taxable income for the year, including earned and unserved income.

Calculate your adjusted gross income. Your adjusted gross income is your gross annual income less any adjustments (or higher tax deductions).

Subtract standard or breakdown tax deductions from your adjusted gross income.

Subtract any tax exemptions you are entitled to as a dependent exemption.

As soon as you have deducted tax adjustments, deductions and exemptions from your gross income, you have reached your taxable income.

Advertisement