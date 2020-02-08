Advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood’s most beloved (and most stunning) couples. The romantic duo – often mocking each other and the inherent humor associated with marriage and parenthood – keep their fans laughing through social media and various interviews.

Although no one can be sure of what is happening behind closed doors, these two seem like a happy couple that could no longer be in love. What do we know about them? How did they meet and how much older is Ryan Reynolds? Is he robbing the cradle or not at all?

Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ costume institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art | Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Advertisement

The Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love story

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met with the filming of the critically condemned Green Lantern film; although the spark might be missing in the cinematic spectacle, it was present among the cast members. And, despite the score of 26% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it is unlikely that any of them will regret filming this disaster. Green Lantern would be the start of a long-lasting love story.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrdWy6j-Dbk (/ embed)

Although they played love interests in the film, they were both involved with others while filming the 2011 film. Reynolds was still married to Black Widow actress, Scarlett Johansson, and Blake Lively had a relationship with her gossip girl Costar, Penn Badgley . The two remained respectful and became good friends, and when their respective relationship finally ended, they went on a date together … a double date with other people, as EliteDaily notes!

Ryan Reynolds once explained, as EliteDaily points out, that the double date was uncomfortable because he and Lively clearly had chemistry, with “fireworks coming over.” Yet they were not on a date with each other.

Lively and Reynolds remained friends for quite some time before they got married in 2012. And as the saying goes, husband and wife should always be best friends, which may be the reason why their relationship works so well. However, Ryan Reynolds has had a little more time to mature, and a few more relationships than Lively. So how much older is he?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhoMJRuz0eA (/ embed)

Ryan Reynolds is 11 years older than Blake Lively

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is 43 years old, and Blake Lively is 32, making the former eleven years older than the love of his life. Although a little more than a decade seems a lot, it’s not such a huge age difference in Hollywood, especially when you consider that Ryan Reynolds doesn’t look more than 30 a day!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLSc8289X5Y (/ embed)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prove to fans around the world that age is only a number when it comes to romance (of course). Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have two children together – Inez and James; Inez is three years old and James is five, and they are totally cute (just like mom and dad). Who knows what will happen next for these lovebirds. Maybe they’ll pull an Emily Blunt and John Krasinski down the line, and again co-star in a movie.

Advertisement