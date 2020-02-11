Advertisement

The broom challenge took the Internet by storm on Monday when videos flooded social media, with people standing on their bristles with their broom handles. The reason? A fake allegation that was spread on social media said that NASA would only work on a specific date, February 10.

From news speakers to celebrities, everyone seemed to give it a try and post photos and videos. They came up with the idea that it is only possible on one day of the year because the planet gravitationally attracts the spring equinox. But there was no such news from NASA, and the spring equinox does not take place until March 19.

NASA confirmed in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday that the broom challenge is not a truth. “This is another social media hoax that shows how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral. Although this hoax was harmless, it also shows why it is important for all of us to review and research some facts – including checking in at @NASA and NASA.gov for real scientific facts – before you get caught up in the latest viral fever. “

It was easy enough to disprove Vladimir Duthiers of CBS News. He carried out the challenge from his office and the broom got up on Tuesday morning, February 11th, with no additional help.

The trend is similar to the theory that eggs can only stay balanced at their ends during the equinox – an idea that Snopes.com has repeatedly denied by science. Despite the suspicion that the broom challenge was not factual, many people had fun trying.

