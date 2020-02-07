Advertisement

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to the deadly new virus strains that have infected thousands of people and left more than 600 dead. Chinese officials have blocked all transportation to and from Wuhan City and surrounding areas, where the outbreak of the “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV” began.

The disease has spread to more than 20 countries around the world, and several cases have been confirmed in the United States.

Health officials believe that the virus was originally transmitted from animals to humans, but that the flu-like disease is now being transmitted from person to person.

CDC issues the strongest corona virus warning ever

Here’s what you need to know:

What is a corona virus?

Corona viruses are a large group of viruses that, according to the World Health Organization, can cause diseases as minor as a cold or as serious as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. For example, the virus that causes SARS was originally transmitted to humans from a cat-like animal called civet. However, in some cases, such as this outbreak, they can be spread from one infected person to another.

What are the symptoms?

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new virus can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Some patients show only mild symptoms and recover, others have developed life-threatening complications such as pneumonia.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the “2019-nCoV” virus can appear as early as two or up to 14 days after the first exposure.

How did the new variety start?

The outbreak started in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Many of the early patients were associated with the Hua Nan Seafood Wholesale Market, a major city seafood and animal market, Ramy Inocencio of CBS News reported. Since then, however, more and more people have become infected with the virus without being exposed to the market.

According to the World Health Organization, the market for “environmental remediation and disinfection” was closed on January 1, 2020.

Where is it?

While the virus originated in Wuhan, cases have also been reported in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, the United States, Australia, France and a growing number of other countries.

First US case of deadly coronavirus diagnosed in Washington State

How is it broadcast?

Similar to the flu, it is believed that when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the coronavirus can be transmitted by droplets. In one case, a hospital patient in China is said to have infected 14 medical professionals, reports Inocencio.

It also seems possible that the virus is transmitted by infected people who show no symptoms at all.

U.S. health officials recommend washing your hands thoroughly and frequently to reduce the risk of illness. They say that the risk for Americans remains low and there is no need to wear face masks for protection.

What is being done to stop the spread?

The World Health Organization convened an emergency committee on the virus in Geneva, Switzerland, and declared it a global health emergency on Thursday, January 30.

Meanwhile, the CDC has deployed public health workers in the United States to examine passengers arriving from Wuhan in seven major airline ports: New York (JFK), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago (O’Hare), Seattle and Honolulu. The agency is also stepping up screening of other “quarantine stations” across the country, at airports and other locations where health professionals regularly check incoming travelers for signs of illness.

Coronavirus White House task force officials announced that as of February 2, any US citizen who has been in the Hubei province of China for the past 14 days will be quarantined for 14 days after returning to the United States The United States will enforce a temporary ban on non-US nationals who have recently visited China.

The CDC said it had developed a test to diagnose the virus. Currently, this test needs to be done at the CDC, but the organization is working to share the test with national and international partners.

In Hong Kong, which SARS hit in 2002 and 2003, hospitals raised their alert levels and introduced temperature checkpoints for inbound travelers.

While China has stopped transporting to and from Wuhan and other cities, there have been concerns that the virus could spread even faster if hundreds of millions of people travel around the country to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Is it safe to travel?

On January 30, the US State Department brought its travel advice for China to the highest level: “Do Not Travel”. It advised the Americans to avoid the country because of the danger of the outbreak, and said those who are already in China should be ready to face travel restrictions.

Many airlines have restricted flights to and from China.

The CDC urges people to seek medical help immediately if they have traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks and have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. It is said that older adults and people with underlying health conditions are most at risk from the virus.

“Preliminary information suggests that older adults and people with underlying health conditions are at increased risk of serious illnesses from this virus,” it said.

–Ramy Inocencio and Grace Qi contributed to this report.

