Prince Harry and Prince Willem have won various royal titles over the years, but the fact that they both have the title of a duke can be a little confusing. Although Prince Harry has lost his HRH title after leaving his royal duties, he retains his title as the Duke of Sussex. Prince William is now also called the Duke of Cambridge, a title he received after he married Kate Middleton in 2011. What is the difference between being a prince and being a duke?

Prince William and Prince Harry | Toby Melville – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Within the British monarchy

In addition to maintaining its monarchy, the United Kingdom has also retained that

system of nobility. This is why members of the royal family are different

titles and are not simply called prince or princess.

Each title has a different meaning in the royal rank

family, and each is in an order of priority. At the top of the

noble rankings is the title of duke, followed by marquis, count, viscount,

and baron.

All of these titles are part of what is called the British peerage system, which is managed by Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty has the right to distribute these titles as a reward to people, and some come with land and estates.

Queen Elizabeth has often granted these titles to members of

her own family, although there are others who possess these titles.

Why are Prince William and Prince Harry Dukes?

As is usual in the royal family, princes usually get one

duchy when they marry. Prince William received the title of the duke

from Cambridge when he and Kate tied the knot.

Prince Harry had only recently become a duke. When

Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave him the

title of the duke of sussex.

While most princes become a duke when they get married, there are always exceptions to the rule. For example, Prince Charles was called the Duke of Cornwall at the age of four. And Prince Edward got a count when he hooked up.

Edward allegedly liked the movie Shakespeare in Love,

and so Queen Elizabeth awarded him the title of the Count of Wessex (that is one

character from the movie). After Prince Philip has passed away, Edward will probably

receive the title of the duke of Edinburgh.

What about becoming a prince?

Becoming a prince or princess is a completely different matter.

According to Express

the only people who receive the title of prince or princess are those who

are born in the royal family.

All Queen Elizabeth’s children, for example, are one

prince or princess. The same goes for the eldest son of Prince Charles,

William, who will someday inherit the crown.

This is why Kate and Meghan are not called Princess Kate or Princess Meghan. However, they received the titles of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, respectively.

There are some rare cases in which a person gets a prince or

princess title when getting married in the royal family, but this is not common. Prince

The deceased mother of William and Prince Harry, Princess Diana, was often mentioned

by the wrong title.

Instead, she was known as Diana, Princess of Wales, after having made the connection with Charles. The media, however, called her Princess Diana and the name remained.

Did Prince William and Prince Harry make up for it?

Although Prince Harry has resigned as a senior member of the

royal family, he will not lose his duchy or his title as a prince.

Harry and Meghan announced their departure early January

and currently live in a home on Vancouver Island.

There has been much talk about a growing gap between Harry

and William, which eventually led to his decision to leave the royal family. Harry

alluded to the fight in an interview last year, but sources say so now

the brothers have processed their differences.

“William and Harry have spent private time together

from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and

about their future, “an insider shot. “It has been

it has been groundbreaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and completely

powered by them. “

Prince Harry and Prince William have not confirmed the reports on their royal feud. The exit from Harry and Meghan is expected to come into operation sometime this spring.

