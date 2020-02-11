Advertisement

Wes Anderson is back with a new feature film, his first since his Oscar-nominated film “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in 2014.

According to the colorfully illustrated movie poster that Searchlight Pictures released Tuesday, the film has the title “The French Dispatch of Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.” Like many of his films, Anderson directed and wrote the project, which is also known as “The French Shipping.” “He wrote the story together with Jason Schwartzman, Roman Coppola and Hugo Guinness,” The Wrap reported.

Shown is the movie poster for “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Advertisement

According to Collider, not much has been revealed about the film, but we do know it will contain a collection of stories from a 20th-century American magazine published in a fictional French town.

The star-studded cast includes a number of Anderon’s frequent contributors, such as Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss, Timothee Chalamet. and Saoirse Ronan.

The film will only debut in cinemas until July 24, 2020, although fans of Anderson’s can expect to see some footage soon. The first trailer for ‘The French Dispatch’ will be released online on Wednesday.

.

Advertisement