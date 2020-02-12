Advertisement

It has been a shaky week in German politics after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ally, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (also known as AKK), resigned Monday as leader of the Christian Democrat Union (CDU).

Her decision to resign came after a controversial local election on 6 February, which led members of her party in the small eastern state of Thuringia to choose – against her wishes – for the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), an extreme right-wing , anti-immigrant and anti-Islam party. It meant a violation of the CDU policy.

The resignation of AKK has shed light on a changing political landscape in Germany, where radical parties are increasingly gaining control in a country where centrist coalitions have been in power for years. It also raises concerns about who will fill Merkel’s shoes when she pulls off in October and whether a power vacuum will form in her absence.

This is why AKK’s resignation matters and what it means for Germany ahead.

Who is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer?

AKK, currently serving as the defense minister, became the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at the end of 2018. It was generally speculated that in 2021 AKK – sometimes nicknamed ‘mini-Merkel’ – would become the next Chancellor of Germany elections.

However, AKK’s tenure as party leader did not go as well as expected.

The CDU has struggled to get support in state elections, where parties on the left and right have moved voters. AKK is also more conservative than Merkel, especially in social issues such as same-sex marriage, which has dampened Merkel’s willingness to support her.

“I think part of the reason she fell is because she just wasn’t very popular,” says Hans Kundnani, author of The paradox of German power, and a senior researcher at Chatham House. “They were looking for an alternative.”

Why did she resign?

On 6 February, the CDU agreed with the AfD to elect a pro-business-free democrat as the state’s prime minister in the Middle Eastern state of Thuringia, discarding the more popular left-wing leade and the CDU policy of refusing to with the AfD.

Merkel denounced the alliance and called it “unforgivable.” She said that “you don’t win majorities with the help of Alternative für Deutschland,” and she called it a “fundamental belief” of her and the CDU.

Many saw the incident as a sign that AKK lost control of its party.

What is the AfD?

The AfD was founded by economic conservatives in 2013, initially as a response to the economic crisis in the euro zone. At the time, Merkel argued in favor of saving Greece and claimed that there was no other alternative.

“The AfD came by and said there is an alternative, we are that alternative,” said Kundnani. “In those days it was all about economics. It was not an anti-immigrant party. “

When Merkel accepted 1 million mainly Syrian refugees in 2015, the AfD shifted its focus and adopted an anti-immigrant and anti-Islam platform. As the anti-immigrant sentiment has grown in Germany, the AfD has become increasingly popular.

What does AKK’s resignation mean for the CDU?

For almost two decades, Merkel has been the leader of the CDU, a center-right party that, under its leadership, has been waved further to the center. She has served as a chancellor for over 14 years. During her tenure, Merkel has positioned Germany as an important leader in the European Union and on the international stage. In periods of economic turbulence, Merkel has also managed to sustain the German economy, making it one of the strongest economies in Europe.

Although Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s doors for refugees in 2015 was internationally acclaimed, where Merkel was seen as a human rights champion, the decision led to considerable setbacks in their own country. In 2018, she resigned as leader of the CDU and announced that she would not run in the next election.

AKK was supposed to be Merkel’s successor, who would bring her centrist heritage and vision to the next decade of German politics. The resignation of AKK, as well as the decision of the CDU to cooperate with the AfD in Thuringia, has revealed weaknesses in the party and raised questions about how the CDU should navigate through an increasingly polarized political landscape.

“The question is not” can we form a coalition with them, but how can we cooperate with them, “Kundnani says.” The battle that is being played now is how far back to the right the CDU must move. “

Within the CDU there is a split about whether the party should go back to the right and if so, whether they should do it on economic or cultural issues.

While the CDU is struggling with how to deal with the AfD, the party also loses votes to the left green party. At the European Parliament elections in 2019, the Greens – who are pro-Europe and pro-immigrant – have a groundbreaking wave, with the second largest number of votes in Germany.

With the two anti-establishment parties growing in popularity, the political landscape in Germany is likely to become more fragmented. This makes it unclear how the CDU should position itself in the German political spectrum.

What does this mean for Germany in advance?

Experts say the incident in Thuringia reflects the growing influence of the AfD in German politics and also sheds light on the declining power of centrist coalitions in Germany.

Kundnani, however, states that centrist parties that lose power can ultimately benefit German democracy.

“Since Merkel came to power in 2005, the problem has not been too much polarization – what you have in the US – but not enough,” he says. “There is too much consensus that in turn produces these extremist movements because it drives political opposition to the limit.”

Kundnani claims that the rise of anti-establishment movements on the left and right can give voters more choice. He adds: “There is a fairly positive scenario here that you go back to something like left-right politics in Germany with real alternatives between middle-right and middle-left.”

