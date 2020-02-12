Advertisement

In recent weeks, ITV’s The Masked Singer UK has stunned audiences, and with some dazzling gigs and truly surprising celebrity revelations, the talent show with a twist has cemented itself as everyone’s newest Saturday night staple. As we approach the grand finale, attention is now focused on which famous face becomes the very first winner of the show. But what is the price on The Masked Singer UK?

Well, as the Express reports report, ITV has not revealed details about a final prize, and competing celebrities are reportedly not being paid to participate in the talent series. So, for a little more information on the subject, I contacted ITV for comments and will update any news as it becomes available.

However, after winning the American version of the hit series, rapper T-Pain was awarded a golden mask-shaped trophy – which could indicate that the winner of The Masked Singer UK will receive similar treatment. But for now we will just have to wait. Despite the fact that they are not sure what the grand prize might be, the goal of the series is to show cleverly disguised celebrities their very best vocal performance while keeping their identities secret from the jury and watching millions of people at home. The show is hosted by I’m a Celebrity’s Joel Dommett and the panel of celebrity jury members includes Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong from The Hangover.

Advertisement

ITV

According to the Metro, the final of The Masked Singer UK will be broadcast on Saturday 15 February at 7 p.m. on ITV1, and speaking about what viewers can expect from the final episode of the show, presenter Joel Dommett promised that it would ‘go crazy’. The comedian also teased that there are three celebrity revelations that no one has been able to guess so far – and if that wasn’t enough excitement, fans of the show can look forward to a very special group performance, with all 12 of this year masked singers still turning one last time back to the podium.

Advertisement