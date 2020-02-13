While many employees are finished filing W-2 or 1099 tax forms, some may find themselves in a unique situation – that is, they are self-employed.

Regardless of whether you have your own company, are an independent contractor or work as a freelancer in various professions, you have to set up your taxes somewhat differently – namely to file a self-employment tax. The taxes on the self-employed tax, which is officially known as the SECA tax on self-employment contributions, are slightly different from regular W-2 forms or normal employee forms.

What is the self-employment tax and how does it work? Better still, what deductions can you deduct from the self-employment tax?

What is the self-employment tax?

Self-employment tax (SE tax) is a self-employed tax that covers social security and Medicaid. Individuals who qualify for self-employment tax include those who own businesses, are contractors, or are self-employed and are required to submit SE taxes for themselves using the 1040 Schedule SE form through the IRS.

Much like the FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) tax that workers and employers have to pay, the SE tax is a mix of social security and Medicaid and is due on your net income (or in some cases, quarterly) on estimated taxes each year) ,

Typically, the employer pays the tax for Social Security and Medicaid for 6.2% of the tax and the employee for the remaining 6.2% of Social Security tax (and another 1.45% each for Medicaid). Without a specific employer paying the other part of the tax, a person who qualifies as a self-employed person pays the entire tax – or 12.4%. Since you no longer share the tax burden for paying social security and Medicaid with an employer, the self-employment tax tends to be higher because the burden is solely on your shoulders.

Some self-employed taxpayers, such as partners, sole traders, or shareholders of the “S” group, have to submit estimated taxes on a quarterly basis – especially if they expect to pay more than $ 1,000 in taxes per year (sometimes even $ 500 for some companies).

What is the current self-employment tax rate for 2019?

Tax rate for self-employed

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the tax rate for the self-employed is 12.4% for social security and 2.9% for Medicare. The self-employment tax rate for 2019 is 12.4% for social security on the first $ 132,900 of net income or income (anything above that is not taxed), plus 2.9% on net income for Medicaid tax , The combined tax is 15.3% for 2019.

The maximum tax for $ 132,900 would be $ 16,479.60 for 12.4% of the social security tax plus 2.9% for Medicaid for 2019.

But who is subject to the self-employment tax?

Are you subject to self-employment tax?

The answer may not be as obvious.

If you own your own company, you are entitled to a self-employment tax. If you are an independent contractor, sole trader, or any freelancer, you must also file a self-employment tax.

According to the IRS, you are considered self-employed if you:

Are an independent contractor or sole proprietor of a company

Are part of a partnership of a company or business

You are in any function or part-time in what the IRS calls “other business”

Net income of $ 400 or more from self-employment, or $ 108.28 or more for community worker income

In addition, the IRS claims for spouses or joint ventures that “for purposes of determining net income from self-employment, each spouse’s share in the income or loss of a qualifying joint venture is considered, as well as for federal income tax purposes, under the provision.”

So if you are a partner, sole trader, owner, freelancer, independent contractor or a variation thereof, you are considered self-employed and are subject to the self-employment tax. But how are these taxes divided?

Where do your self-employment taxes go?

Since you are not self-employed as a self-employed person, there is a different breakdown of your tax breakdown.

While typical workers pay half of social security and Medicaid taxes (split between their employers), self-employment taxes decrease the total lot – or 12.4% for social security and 2.9% for Medicaid, for a total of 15 , 3% corresponds to taxes for self-employed registrations.

But what deductions are allowed for self-employed applicants because the tax burden for self-employed is much higher?

Self-employment tax and deductions

While taxes for the self-employed are certainly higher, a key bonus is that you can deduct half of the self-employment tax from your total income.

Unfortunately for those who are self-employed, the 2017 Tax Cut and Employment Act removed some tax cuts and deductions for the self-employed – but there are still some that you can take advantage of.

A big deduction that you can use is a home office deduction.

If you work in an area that is used exclusively for your company, you can get a home office deduction for an operational percentage through the IRS. This can even include things like property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, and more. If your office takes up about 10% of your home, you can deduct 10% of this expenditure from your annual expenditure. The details of your deduction can be calculated using IRS Form 8829.

However, since there is no way to check whether your space is used exclusively for work purposes, the deduction relates more to the honor system. However, an IRS audit can quickly determine how your storage space is being used. This has to be considered.

In addition, a new tax law grants pass-through business owners a 20% deduction from self-employment from net business income – specifically for partners, “shareholders of S-companies, members of limited liability companies (LLCs) and sole proprietors,” According to TurboTax. The advantage of the deduction is that a larger part of your income remains tax-free when filing your taxes. However, the deduction is only available for income from U.S. sources and only applies to your income tax – not your self-employment tax (although this will reduce your total taxable income).

Another potentially large deduction is health premiums. If you are not on a spouse’s health insurance plan through your employer and are paying for your own, you may be able to deduct your health, dentist, and certain long-term insurance premiums from your taxes. You may also be able to deduct a spouse’s or child’s health premiums. To calculate your eligibility and deduction, read IRS publication 535 and use the Self-Employed Health Insurance Deduction Worksheet.

You can also deduct business insurance premiums for things like credit or fire insurance for your business.

And among other things, you can also get advertising deductions when you use Facebook

FB

Acol

While the self-employment tax is certainly a higher burden than regular taxes, there are numerous deductions that can help to reduce the burden.

