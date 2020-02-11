Advertisement

The 100 fans are saying goodbye to their favorite characters this year, as the CW drama starts after seven seasons, but they can dive deeper into the world.

A potential spin-off is in the works, with the backdoor pilot currently in production and being aired in the final season. However, it seems that the title may be Anaconda is not entirely correct. “Two more days at The 100 Prequel (by the way not called Anaconda)”, tweed maker Jason tweet Monday. “So proud of this great crew. So excited that you can meet this new cast.”

He posted an explanation the same day. “The prequel’s S7 episode title is” ANACONDA, “he revealed. “The title of the new (potential) series has not yet been released.”

This possible spin-off will take place 97 years before the original series, after survivors on the ground after the nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the world’s population. They must “learn to cope with a dangerous world as they struggle to create a new and better society from the ashes of what was before.”

Will the CW record it in series? The network has already ordered Superman & Lois and Walker in series and picked up pilots for The Lost Boys, Maverick, Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah. In limbo too, potential Arrowverse spin-off is Green Arrow and the Canary Islands.

The 100, seventh and last season, 2020, The CW

