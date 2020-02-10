Advertisement

The leading role of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker was certainly not his first high-profile – and well-paid – film appearance. His Oscar-nominated stint as Johnny Cash in 2005’s Walk the Line earned the actor about $ 3.5 million, according to Men’s Health, and he would have filled his pockets with a healthy $ 5 million for his turn at M. Village Shyamalan’s The Village in 2004. Those are great songs, but they preceded the great Phoenix flop of 2010. We are talking about the mockumentary, I’m Still Here.

The money well of a project was directed by Casey Affleck, then the brother-in-law of Phoenix. The film followed Phoenix’s gigantic hoax-nobody-understood “rap career”, but it flopped hard, making the opening weekend worth less than $ 100,000, according to The Telegraph. In Hollywood money, that is change, and the stunt almost pushed Affleck into bankruptcy. “I went bankrupt. I had not worked for more than a year, and I was pouring money into the film,” he told The Telegraph.

“It felt like we couldn’t do this in any way without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Phoenix told Time. He seems to be looking at that financial guess from a half-full perspective. “I wanted to put myself in a situation that would feel brand new and hopefully approach a new way of acting. It did that for me.”

Okay, Joaquin. No matter what. You are certainly still here in a great way.

