What is the Southern California Association of Governments – known as SCAG – and why does the organization have the authority to assign cities to cities in a region with six counties?

These are questions that many residents of Yorba Linda ask themselves after the unfathomably high number of 2,322 residential units have been assigned to the city for a planning period from 2021 to 2029, including 735 very low, 433 low, 440 moderate and 714 -modern income levels.

Residents of six other cities in northern Orange County asked the same questions after the numbers for their cities were released: 2,301 for Brea; 9.004 for Buena Park; 13,272 for Fullerton; 803 for La Habra; 792 for La Palma; and 4,337 for Placentia.

The numbers will be final in August after cities have to appeal by July. However, since SCAG is responsible for the distribution of 1,344,740 new residential units to six districts, a reduction for one city would be offset by an increase in the number for other cities.

SCAG was founded in 1965 by local representatives from 56 cities and five counties to initiate regional planning for the future of southern California. The group has joint powers under state law and is a metropolitan planning organization under federal law.

The organization’s responsibilities have grown due to state and federal guidelines, and SCAG is now responsible in 191 cities and six counties with 19 million inhabitants, 48% of the state.

SCAG is headed by an 86-member regional council made up of locally elected officials.

Brea council member Marty Simonoff is the representative of Brea, La Habra, Placenita and Yorba Linda. The City Council of Buena Park, Art Brown, represents Buena Park and Fullerton. Cypress City Councilor Stacy Berry represents La Palma, Cypress and Garden Grove.

Yorba Linda’s city councilor, Peggy Huang, represents the traffic corridor agencies and heads the 49-member SCAG Committee on Community, Economic and Human Development.

SCAG is responsible for transport, greenhouse gas emissions, demographic forecasts, air quality, waste treatment management, environmental impact reports, land use, housing, employment and preparation of a regional assessment of housing needs (RHNA).

RHNA (rhee-nah), one of many SCAG housing programs, is required by a state law that requires cities to plan future housing needs, with non-compliance resulting in penalties.

The number of 2,322 residential units recently announced for Yorba Linda is part of the sixth RHNA cycle 2021-29. The city number for the fourth cycle 2008-14 was 2,039 and for the fifth cycle 2014-21 669.

Yorba Linda’s City Council elected City Councilor Carlos Rodriguez as city delegate and Huang as deputy regional conference and general assembly in Palm Desert from May 6-8 to set the SCAG work agenda for the coming year.

A six-member RHNA subcommittee, chaired by Huang, will meet in Los Angeles on February 24.

Jim Drummond is a long-time resident of Yorba Linda. He gives his opinion on local topics every week. Send an email to [email protected]