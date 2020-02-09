Advertisement

Tyler Cameron, the handsome model / contractor, was a participant in The Bachelorette last year, competing in the heart of Hannah Brown. Since the show, Cameron has made headlines by dating super models and close friends of the Kardashians. But recently it turned out that the favorite of the Bachelor Nation fan returns to television. His brand new ten-minute episode is called Barkitecture. What the hell is it about?

Tyler Cameron takes a selfie with a fan at the People’s Choice Awards 2019 Alberto Rodriguez / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron says “come back soon” on Twitter

Earlier this year, the former Bachelor of Paradise star Dylan Barbour tweeted: “They should have put me and Tyler in a bus to spy on these girls to report to Pete,” about an episode of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor . (Demi Burnett and Katie Morton did something similar in Browns season of The Bachelorette).

A Cameron fan has retweeted this and added his own message.

“Literally everything to see @ TylerJCameron3 on TV again,” they wrote. And Cameron answered!

“Come back soon with something else,” he wrote. Good news for everyone who is attracted to the male body. Tyler C., back on our screens! But not to date.

Tyler Cameron during New York Fashion Week 2020 | Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC images

A source told Hollywood Life that “the new Tyler show will be something very different. It has nothing to do with dating and really takes Tyler back to its roots. He is enthusiastic for the future. “

Cameron works as a professional model. He is also a fan of fitness. The Bachelorette alum founded a construction company and is an ambassador for ABC Food Tours.

“Bachelor” podcast solves the mystery of Tyler Cameron’s show: it’s called “Barkitecture”

The Betchelor podcast, organized by Kay Brown and a former member of the Bachelorette cast Derek Peth, posted Cameron’s tweet on their Instagram. They have also solved the mystery of what he is doing on their Instagram story.

Tyler Cameron | Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

“So my colleague Dylan knows exactly what Tyler is doing on TV,” Brown told the camera. “He does a show called Barkitecture, and it builds extravagant homes for people’s dogs.”

The pieces started to coincide.

Cameron is a contractor by profession (and a model on the side, we guess?), And he has a rescue pup that he likes very much. The Hollywood Life reported that Cameron adopted a dog named Harley, “with whom he said he likes to hang out in his spare time.”

Unfortunately (before our eyes) Cameron actually comes to telephone screens instead of to television screens.

What does Cameron, model and contractor, do back on television?

Barkitecture is broadcast on a new streaming platform set up by Jeffrey Katzenberg. With the title Quibli, Entertainment Weekly reported that the streaming service offers ‘quick bites’ of content – episodes or episodes that last 10 minutes or less. “Qubli is made for smartphones and is” fast entertainment for viewers on the move “.

What is Cameron’s role in the small show?

A very good boy at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England | Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Deadline reported that Cameron and Delia Kenza will serve as co-hosts on Barkitecture. Cameron’s co-host “is a Brooklyn-based interior designer who specializes in complete renovations of urban living spaces,” wrote Deadline.

But what is the show about? Deadline described it as follows:

The new series for the short mobile streaming platform will draw attention to dog lovers, dog-obsessed people giving their beloved fangs with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses you can imagine. In each episode the hosts work with dog parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in luxury.

Tyler Cameron responds to Instagram

The Bachelorette alum that almost mined in dance at the university also followed the news on social media.

“Enthusiastic to share that I host #Barkitecture with the fantastic @deliakenza coming to @quibi soon”, he wrote. “We’ve built some of the craziest dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction.”

We can’t wait to see those babies on TV – both Cameron and the very good dogs with their very chic houses.

