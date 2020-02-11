Advertisement

Back in 2018, John Oliver offered Meghan Markle a warning for her marriage to Prince Harry. “I don’t think you should have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic feeling that she might marry in a family that can cause emotional complications,” Oliver said Stephen Colbert on the late show. After Colbert tried to reason that some younger members of the royal family were not as conservative as their elders, Oliver added, “I mean, they’re an emotionally retarded group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very stupid pseudo-work. That is what she marries in. So I hope she likes it. It gets weird for her. “

Two years later, Oliver was proved right: Meghan and Harry withdrew from senior members of the royal family after intensive investigation of British gossip magazines. So it should not come as a surprise that during his last interview with Colbert the host of Last Week Tonight was asked again about Meghan and Harry and their decision.

“They have definitely done the right thing. It was a terrible situation for them,” Oliver told Colbert on Monday. Referring to his earlier performance, when he discussed how “rough” the British press can be, Oliver added, “I fully understand why they wanted to come out.”

The lives of Harry and Meghan have certainly caught the attention of many, but neither Oliver nor Colbert. “They seem like a tourist trap,” Colbert said on Monday about the royal family.

But Oliver had at least one explanation for the enormous interest. “I understand that I am fascinated by someone else’s pomp, just as I am fascinated by the Super Bowl halftime show,” he said. “You just think,” Wow, planes pass and J.Lo goes boink? ” I just think that a royal wedding is just the American version of that. “

