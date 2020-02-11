Advertisement

Illustration: Soham Sen | The pressure

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP stands at 62 out of a total of 70 seats before a victory in the Delhi parliamentary elections, while Modi Shah’s BJP is 8 seats behind. As in 2015, the congress secured zero seats.

ThePrint asks: What lessons should Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal learn from the Delhi elections?

BJP needs to be aware that negative campaigns are not working, while AAP is now facing the challenge of expanding the party’s base

Gilles Verniers

Co-director of the Trivedi Center for Political Data and Assistant Professor at Ashoka University

The BJP leadership must learn from the Delhi parliamentary elections that negative campaigns characterized by personal attacks, hate speech and disinformation will not work unless they are masked by a comprehensive positive message designed to attract voters outside the party’s support base ,

Since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the BJP has lost three parliamentary elections and had to form a coalition in the fourth state – Haryana. In all of these cases, she lost around 20 percent of the vote she received in 2019. The generic nationalist rhetoric used by the BJP in Lok Sabha campaigns and the Prime Minister’s projection as a providential figure simply cannot compensate for the party’s organizational weakness, particularly the lack of collectors. Even the huge machines that the BJP uses at every costly choice are no substitute for clear messages and effective local management.

Regarding the AAP, the victory in Delhi puzzles the party as follows: How can the party’s base and organization be expanded if it fights based on local success? While the AAP’s technocratic approach may work in its Delhi campaign – where it is achieving tangible results – it would not be enough to help the party expand beyond the national capital’s borders. So far, Arvind Kejriwal has made no statements regarding AAP’s future ambitions, which could indicate that the party wants to concentrate on the mandate it has just received.

Congress can learn from BJP how to defend itself while AAP must stop blaming modes

Seshadri Chari

Former publisher of the organizer

The AAP deserves the honor of waging a spirited fight and a spectacular victory in the Delhi general election. What helped the AAP was the perception that it did good governance, even if it wasn’t. In the second term, the AAP leadership should do their best and do more work instead of blaming the central government.

The BJP’s strategy worked very well to increase its vote share, but it didn’t award the party more seats than in 2015. The failure of Congress to get enough votes has done the BJP the greatest harm. In addition, the party fought alone this time.

Delhi’s voter profile has changed since India’s independence. The BJP should have projected a local leadership equivalent to AAP’s Kejriwal. The dependence of the BJP on top brass does not always work to its advantage in countries. The Modi Shah duo should only reserve national topics for Lok Sabha elections. The overemphasis on CAA and related issues may have been counterproductive to Delhi voters. In addition, the BJP may have been productive in other states in holding elections without a face as prime minister, but not in Delhi, where Kejriwal is a formidable opponent. (Moved down)

If there is one thing Congress should learn from the BJP, it is a determination to defend itself. The revival of Congress will very soon be a closed chapter as the elections in Bihar and West Bengal will hardly give the party a chance to demonstrate its strength.

AAP won on the TINA factor by creating a blend of Hindutva and development and adopting BJP’s strategy of nationalism

Ashutosh

Former AAP member

The result of the elections in Delhi shows a positive vote for the AAP and the rejection of the hate policy by the population. There are three factors that were crucial to AAP’s victory.

First, the factor “There is no alternative” (TINA) worked for Kejriwal as it did for Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. At the Delhi elections in 2020, BJP had no leader who could keep up with Kejriwal.

Second, Kejriwal skillfully created a cocktail of development and Hindutva and successfully adopted the BJP’s strategy of nationalism, less hatred. The AAP continually brought up Bharat Mata ji jay slogans, supported the watering down of Article 370, and vaguely rejected the CAA. Then he refused to be drawn into the controversy surrounding Shaheen Bagh, and Kejriwal was still able to distinguish himself as an appeaser with a Hindu voice. His recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa was a masterpiece. This made the nationalism of the BJP, which always adheres to anti-Muslim rhetoric, appear negative.

Eventually, freebies worked wonders for the poor – a voice base that had supported Congress in the past. In the 2015 Delhi general election, these voters switched to the AAP, and the base was further consolidated in these elections. It is no wonder that Congress disappeared in these elections and did not allow anti-BJP votes to be split, which ultimately turned out to be a blessing for the AAP.

The Delhi elections have taught Modi, Shah & Kejriwal that a polarized CM candidate is less likely to win government elections

Neelanjan Sircar

Assistant professor at Ashoka University and Visiting Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Research

The Delhi 2020 election has taught Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal that a polarizing chief candidate is less likely to succeed in state elections, especially in a city-state like Delhi. The state capital is a small region that houses different migrants from all over the country in its many colonies. So Delhi is not big enough like Uttar Pradesh, where identity-based politics can work.

For Delhi voters, focusing on good governance and basic services has proven to be more valuable in these elections. Former CMs like Sheila Dixit knew this and worked in a similar way for development and the common good.

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi for almost two decades, needs to learn that qualifications are important for good governance and also announces a strong CM candidate. Modi and Shah are ready to be less competitive in states to centralize power in the country and within the BJP. The last thing Modi wants to strengthen his own power is a regional leader with his own voice base.

Strong regional leaders can create fractionism within the party. We don’t have to look beyond the example of Indira Gandhi, who tried to stamp out regional leaders in the 1970s by manipulating government institutions, rather than investing in government units to counter the opposition.

BJP must take into account that the CAA did not come at the right time and that AAP’s Kejriwal must remain a leading representative of the centers in the second term

Malini Bhattacharjee

Assistant professor at Azim Premji University

The BJP may have won a few more seats than in 2015, but its defeat in the Delhi elections should serve as a reality check that it has become complacent. While it is politically naive to name the anti-CAA’s rage as the only reason for the loss of the BJP in Delhi, the party must consider that the CAA was late. Indian Muslims see it as part of a larger series of Modi government decisions – the abolition of the Triple Talaq, the watering down of Article 370, and the promise of Ram Mandir – to humiliate them.

The ambiguity regarding the CAA and its perceived connection to the NRC have clearly triggered fears among Indian Muslims and angered liberal citizens of other faiths. In addition, a polemic vocabulary characterized by hyper-nationalism and in some cases bordering on hatred of the “demonstrators” has damaged the reputation of the BJP. The insensitive treatment of student protests at several universities and the failure of the BJP leadership to condemn the first shots in Shaheen Bagh were clearly not well received by voters.

As for Arvind Kejriwal, his existing solid public support in Delhi and his ability to take a somewhat centrist stance against the backdrop of anti-CAA protests secured AAP’s victory. Kejriwal should keep this balancing act and be careful to swing on both sides of the political spectrum.

By Pia Krishnankutty, journalist at ThePrint

