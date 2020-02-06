Advertisement

TORONTO –

Canadian passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan describe the tight conditions and additional precautions taken due to fears that guests may be exposed to the new corona virus.

Rosemarie Yerex, from Port Dover, Ont., And her husband are locked up in their room aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship for almost three days.

“We get to know each other much better, let’s put it that way,” she told CTV News on Thursday with a smile.

Yerex and her husband do what they can to pass the time, such as watching TV, playing cards and spending time on Facebook. The ship has had regular internet access.

Yerex is one of nearly 250 Canadian passengers aboard the cruise ship. The ships and the 3,700 passengers and crew are expected to remain in quarantine for two weeks, anchored outside of Yokohama, Japan. Twenty people have tested positive for the disease, including two Canadians.

All infected passengers, mostly in the 60s and 70s, were transported to a hospital in Yokohama.

Although the Yerex suite has a balcony where they can stretch their legs, other passengers are less fortunate.

People in cabins without windows or balconies are among the first groups that can go outside on the Diamond Princess.

Yerex explained every day that the Japanese authorities allowed groups of passengers on the ship for an hour and a half, as long as they were wearing masks and standing one meter apart.

Canadian passenger Kim Phillips told the CTV news channel: “When we didn’t know what was going on. Everyone felt uncomfortable. “But now, she says,” we just have to deal with it. “

Yerex noted that the captain now regularly updates passengers, with the crew occasionally dropping printed pages of information into their room’s mailboxes. She said the crew comes up with masks three times a day to deliver meals.

But otherwise, Yerex said, “There really isn’t much in the way of contact.”

The Diamond Princess is not the only ship that has been placed in quarantine. More than 3,600 people on board a cruise ship in Hong Kong are screened after a few passengers tested positive for the corona virus.

There are approximately 36 Canadians aboard the ship being screened in Hong Kong, CTV News has learned.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters that the Canadians had not yet been screened and said he did not know whether Canadians had been diagnosed with the virus.

