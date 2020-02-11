Advertisement

US mortgage rates have dropped to a three-year low, a boon for home hunters and homeowners looking to refinance.

The average 30-year mortgage averages 3.45%, while 15-year loans are at 2.97%, according to Freddie Mac. That is a decrease of 4.41% and 3.84% a year ago. Lower interest rates mean that homeowners pay less for their home during the term of the loan. So everyone with acceptable credit purchases for a home will probably get the cheapest interest rates in years, experts said.

“The bottom line is that mortgage rates are dropping to their lows in 2016 and is a profitable time for refinancing for many homeowners,” said Holden Lewis of NerdWallet, the personal finance website. “And even if interest rates rise a bit, they’re still low by historical standards.”

Several factors depress mortgage costs. The Federal Reserve kept key interest rates low after cutting them three times last year, as there were signs of weak economic activity while inflation remains low.

“And as soon as [banks] expect it, they are ready to borrow money at lower interest rates in the long term,” said Bob DeYoung, economist and economics professor at the University of Kansas.

Another reason for the decline in mortgage rates: European and other foreign investors seeking protection from Brexit, the Corona virus and other global risks have pushed up US government bonds and pushed yields. Banks tend to keep mortgage rates slightly above the Treasury rates, so mortgage costs have fallen again.

Lewis noted that mortgage rates fell in January at about the same time as the first officially reported coronavirus case. Mortgage rates fell “due to concerns that the new virus could trigger a pandemic that could disrupt global trade and slow the US economy,” he said of investors’ move to safe havens such as US government bonds.

“If officials succeed in curbing the virus and easing fears of its economic impact in February, mortgage rates could stabilize or even increase,” said Lewis.

Until then, home buyers will benefit from lower rates. The number of mortgage applications rose 5% between January and the first week of February, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Overall, the applications were 11% higher than in the previous year, the association said. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced that mortgage origin has risen to its highest level since 2005.

“When I was 25 and bought a house, I wished I had prices like this year,” said DeYoung. “This is a great advantage for people who are currently looking for a house.”

