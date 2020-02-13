Breathing can seem quite intuitive – breathe in, breathe out, continue to, well, death. More and more people are hypnotizing a more involved form of practice. They claim that breathing – breathing with intention and with certain rhythms – can help with blood pressure, digestion, stress and even mental health. Research into respiratory work, however, shows that although respiratory therapy certainly offers benefits, it is not yet cured.

Defining breathwork is difficult. Broadly speaking, the term breathwork can apply to all types of guided changes in your breathing, including accelerated breathing, breathing in yoga postures, or simply bringing awareness to your breathing, just like when you do mindfulness meditation. One of the most popular methods, clinical psychologist and respiratory teacher Belisa Vranich, Ph.D. says Bustle, is diaphragmatic breathing, a technique that encourages deep, slow breathing. Diaphragmatic breathing, she says, “means expanding in the middle and narrowing when exhaling, without using the auxiliary muscles of the neck and shoulders.”

The benefits of this kind of slow breathing have some scientific support. Short-term studies have shown that deep breathing can help blood pressure. A study published in Nature in 2019, for example, looked at breathing in 20 healthy volunteers and discovered that slow breathing lowered blood pressure for 10 minutes. Another study, published in Advances In Integrative Medicine in 2019, showed that this type of breathing slightly increased hypertension in 83 patients for a maximum of one month.

Slow, deep breathing has also been tested as a way to control pain and other symptoms, with some positive results. A small 165 person a study at Western Michigan University in 2019 found that deep breathing meant that people in cancer infusion packs reported fewer symptoms of pain and nausea, while a study of 36 patients with gastro-esophogic reflux disease published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology in 2018 discovered that diaphragmatic breathing Some patients helped reduce reflux and farmers. However, all of these findings are based on small, short-term experiments and some can be explained by the placebo effect.

MmeEmil / E + / Getty Images

When it comes to mental health, breath workers say that breath can reveal a lot about our mental states. “Every breath we breathe reflects our conscious and unconscious thoughts, the emotions, feelings, and sensations we experience at every moment,” Dr. says. Ela Manga, MD, a breathwork expert leading an integrative medical practice at Bustle. “Observing the subtle nuances of our breathing patterns is the obvious way to perceive mental and emotional fluctuations.”

Breathwork for mental health has a long history. A study of 40 adults published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2017 found that exercising slow breathing can help relieve stress and improve depression, while small studies published in 2014 and 2017 found that yoga breathing could help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Another study in Perspectives In Psychiatric Care in 2016 discovered that an eight-week training program in diaphragmatic breathing could reduce anxiety symptoms. Again, these studies were very small, so it’s hard to make big claims about the effectiveness of breathwork for mental health.

There doesn’t seem to be much harm in doing breathing exercises for your body – as long as you accept its limits. (Intense forms of breathing, such as holotropic breathing, may involve the risk of causing hyperventilation and are not recommended for people with a history of respiratory problems, cardiovascular problems, or serious mental illnesses.) Conscious breathing and yoga breathing are recommended by the American Mental Health Counselors’ Association as useful for the treatment of anxiety and depression, with the warning that they are not intended to be used alone. Harvard Medical School recommends breathing slowly as part of a daily relaxation exercise to reduce stress.

Although it is not recommended to rely on breathing work to lower high blood pressure or treat mental health problems by itself, it is a good thing to have it in your toolbox. Paying attention to your breathing can help you relax and slow yourself down – and when you’ve had a stressful day, that can be an outcome.

Cited studies:

Drosdick, E., Walker, T.D., Pallerla, H., & Cotton, S. (2019). Mind-Body Practices delivered in a Cancer Infusion Suite to reduce symptoms and improve well-being: a practice-oriented study.

Grossman, E. (1999). Respiratory control lowers blood pressure (BP). American Journal of Hypertension, 12 (4), 143. doi: 10.1016 / s0895-7061 (99) 80510-x

Ong, A.M.L., Chua, L.T.T., Khor, C.J.-L., Asokkumar, R., Namasivayam, V.S., & Wang, Y.-T. (2018). Diaphragmatic breathing reduces burp and proton pump inhibitor Refractory gastroesophageal reflux Symptoms. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 16 (3). doi: 10.1016 / j.cgh.2017.10.038

Ma, X., Yue, Z. Q., Gong, Z. Q., Zhang, H., Duan, N. Y., Shi, Y. T., … Li, Y. F. (2017). The effect of diaphragmatic breathing on attention, negative influence and stress in healthy adults. Frontiers in psychology, 8, 874. doi: 10.3389 / fpsyg.2017.00874

Misra, S., Smith, J., Wareg, N., Hodges, K., Gandhi, M., & Mcelroy, J. A. (2019). Breathe in deeply: a randomized control test in which Pranayama breathes in uncontrolled hypertension. Progress in integrative medicine, 6 (2), 66–72. doi: 10.1016 / j.aimed.2018.08.002

Nuckowska, M.K., Gruszecki, M., Kot, J., Wolf, J., Guminski, W., Frydrychowski, A.F., … Winklewski, P.J. (2019). Impact of slow breathing on blood pressure and subarachnoid space-wide fluctuations in humans. Scientific reports, 9 (1). doi: 10.1038 / s41598-019-42552-9

Seppälä, E.M., Nitschke, J.B., Tudorascu, D.L., Hayes, A., Goldstein, M.R., Nguyen, D.T., … Davidson, R.J. (2014). Breathing-based meditation reduces post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms in US military veterans: a randomized controlled longitudinal study. Journal of traumatic stress, 27 (4), 397–405. doi: 10.1002 / jts.21936

Walker, J., 3rd, & Pacik, D. (2017). Controlled rhythmic yoga breathing as an additional treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder among military veterans: a case series. Medical acupuncture, 29 (4), 232–238. doi: 10.1089 / acu.2017.1215

Experts:

Dr. Ela Manga

Dr. Belisa Vranich