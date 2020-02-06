Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Trump called the accusation process a shame and accused his accusation of his resignation of James Comey as FBI director

Trump said the entire investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was the result of the machinations of “dirty police officers”

Trump again described his call of 25 July with the President of Ukraine as “perfect”

President Trump took a victory round on Thursday after his accusing acquittal in the Senate and said Democrats were out to get him since he “came down the escalator.”

Trump stepped to the White House stage to follow the tensions of “Ruffles and Flourishes” and then joined in an applause from the hundreds of politicians and officials who formed his audience.

“We’ve all been through a lot together … … it was a very unfair situation,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier in an appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast, he beat Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who crossed party lines to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power, and house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump again described the investigation as a witch hunt.

“It started the day we came through the escalator … and it never really stopped,” he said and said he was plagued by evil, corruption and “dirty police officers.”

“It was a shame. If I hadn’t fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it could be that I would not be here, “he said, referring to the resignation of the FBI director in 2017 who was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump again seemed to reject the findings of the US intelligence services and the Mueller report, which found that the Russian intelligence service had set up a disinformation campaign on social media for the 2016 elections to influence the outcome in favor of Trump.

“Russia, Russia, Russia – it was all nonsense,” Trump said.

“I’ve done things wrong in my life. I admit it, but this is the end result,” he said, holding up the front page of the Washington Post. “It’s the only good headline I’ve had in the Washington Post.” … We were treated incredibly unfairly. “

Trump has selected several congressional republicans, including senate leader, majority leader Mitch McConnell, for praise. McConnell largely kept the Republicans in line, preventing witnesses from being summoned during the Senate trial, which began on January 27.

Trump criticized Democrats as “unfair and corrupt,” and said they “seriously hurt our nation.” He praised the Republicans for their courage “wisdom, steadfastness and strength to do what everyone knows was right.”

He then referred to Romney and Pelosi, who said she prayed daily for the president.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say,” I pray for you “when they know it isn’t. So many people are injured and we can’t let that go on, “Trump said.

Then he made a veiled threat: “We have allies, we have enemies, sometimes the allies are enemies, but we just don’t know. But we all change that.”

Trump spoke about the allegations and his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. He said he was obliged to persuade Ukraine to investigate corruption. He also said he had a duty to determine why European governments no longer contributed to the defense of Ukraine.

Trump was charged with attempting to use $ 391 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the Biden investigation. The aid was finally released, although an investigation was never announced.

“They took nothing and led me to a definitive vote. … It was a perfect phone call, “he said about his phone call on July 25 with Zelensky.

Trump predicted that the deposition process in November will work against democrats.

. [TagsToTranslate] trump

Advertisement