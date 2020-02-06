Advertisement

Since the New Hampshire area code takes place in a few days, four Democratic candidates have the opportunity to make a final election on Thursday evening during a CNN City Hall.

Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, former Governor of Massachusetts, Deval Patrick, and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, will each take to the stage at Saint Anselm College in Manchester from 8 p.m. Easter.

The successive town halls will be broadcast on CNN, CNN.com and the network’s mobile apps. Candidates will answer questions directly from viewers and from a CNN moderator. Some issues that Democrats are likely to be questioned about are impeachment and the Iowa assemblies.

Thursday is the second night that CNN receives presidential candidates. On Wednesday, voters heard from former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren, technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire Tom Steyer.

CNN said the invitations have been “extended to candidates who qualify to participate in the debate sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee,” which will take place on Friday, February 7. The debate is moderated by ABC, WMUR-TV and Apple News.

New Hampshire residents will vote on February 11 for the Democrat they want to see nominated. The state of New England plays an important role in the democratic race as the first in the nation.

This year, New Hampshire should have an even bigger spotlight after the collapse of the Iowa caucus. Problems with a new electoral system that is delayed result from the Midwest state. Even if the partial results were published, they were inconsistent and error-prone.

Billboards for Democratic presidential candidates will be in front of a house on February 5, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The area code in New Hampshire is scheduled for February 11. Four Democratic candidates will attend CNN City Hall on Thursday evening, days before residents vote in the state’s area code.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

New Hampshire is one of the most difficult to predict, but surveys show that Sanders is currently ahead of its democratic rivals.

A Boston Globe / Suffolk University poll released on Monday found the Vermont Senator is among the likely primary voters with 24 percent support. Biden and Warren followed with 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

The latest Emerson College survey data and 7 News also showed Sanders at the top. The 78-year-old senator had 31 percent support among registered Democrats and Independents. In second place was former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 21 percent of the support.

Sanders and Buttigieg are closely related in Iowa, with Buttigieg at 0.1 percent leading with 96 percent of the reported districts. But the Vermont Senator wins the referendum with around 2,000 more votes than Buttigieg.

Sanders gave a campaign update in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, the first time he had won the state.

“Today, three days later, I would like to thank the people in Iowa for the very strong victory they gave us in the Iowa Caucuses,” he said. However, he added that the Iowa Democratic Party was unable to “count votes in time”. This was “extremely unfair to the people of Iowa, all candidates and all of their supporters.”

