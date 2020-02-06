Advertisement

The net worth of Kirk Douglas is estimated at $ 60 million per Celebrity Net Worth, although the exact figure may be hard to figure out given his preference for charity. Douglas told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that his assets were $ 80 million, a large figure that inspired him to give back. Wife Anne remembered his shocked reaction to the money they had built up in a trust established in the 1960s, sharing: “He said,” I want to give it away. “are distributed through the Douglas Foundation, which aims to” help those who cannot help themselves otherwise. ” Some of the beneficiaries are “St. Lawrence University, where they fund a scholarship for minorities and underprivileged students; Westwood’s Sinai Temple, which houses the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center; Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theater, an expired cinema restored as live location and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, according to THR.

Perhaps Douglas’ generosity was inspired by his financial struggle as a child, which he described to Marc Myers of The Wall Street Journal: “My mother worked hard to feed and dress us. There was not much money. She took care of the house without hot running water, washing machine or decent cooker. “

Advertisement

In the end Douglas was just as heroic Spartacus and gave back his admirable fortune to those in need. The Nicki Swift family sends their thoughts to the actor’s loved ones in this difficult time.

Advertisement