Advertisement

You would think that if you were appointed Secretary of State of our nation – the second most important position in the world and really the coolest – Job No. 1 would put on your big boy pants.

I don’t know everything about you, but if I was appointed to make such an appearance, my wife would sit me down for some advice.

Advertisement

“You are excited and you should be – congratulations,” she said. “And you know what people will say as an example in decades, because of the smart way, the cool way, the quiet way, the quiet way you will do your job? Faced with a difficult situation that requires a consummate diplomat, they will say or ask, “What would Mike Pompeo do?”

Except in my case, my wife’s case, she wouldn’t say Mike Pompeo. She would say my name. And it would be the best advice I have ever had and I would try to follow it.

But if the current foreign minister has received such advice himself, he not only follows it, but has completely exited the Zen reserve. I mean, how are you going to stare at a dictator with a nuclear weapon when a question from a mere reporter puts you in an apoplectic scream just because it asked you a question about Ukraine? But that’s exactly what Pompeo did last month in an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

Pompeo abruptly stopped the interview after Kelly refused to ask questions about Pompeo’s treatment of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Pompeo later said that he was insane because the interview was supposed to be “supposedly” about Iran – even though Kelly has an email exchange with a Pompeo employee, expressly saying that she will also ask about Ukraine , Suppose she had no such evidence. What difference does it make? Which coolest diplomat in the world couldn’t handle such a question?

After getting NPR to turn off the microphones, Pompeo let Kelly into his posh office “living room”, where he shouted at them as long as the interview was over and dropped many F-bombs. How will that make someone wonder, “What would Mike Pompeo do?” Country has been a bit on the news lately. A reporter might ask about it.

Pompeo had an adjutant bring him a world map with no country names on it and asked Kelly to point out Ukraine. She did. He later claimed that she referred to Bangladesh, which is far away in Asia. I guess you could believe the secretary until I tell you that Mary Louise Kelly has a master’s degree in European studies from Oxford. Lying doesn’t ask the question: WWMPD?

I happened to get the interview on the radio, along with Kelly’s story about what came after. In the following days, I also followed the effects. The State Secretary went on a trip to Europe and pushed NPR correspondent Michele Kelemen out of his plane without further explanation, even though she was the reporter responsible for the trip. Noble what?

Pompeo’s boss weighed himself in and praised him for yelling at a reporter. “Think you did a really good job,” said Donald Trump at an event in the White House. Trump 2024 what?

Then social media crept in, whom I think is propaganda. “Why do we have public radio at all?” Asked a man on Twitter. Because you can hear Kelly says on a promo in a strong NPR rotation: “It doesn’t tell you what to think.” It doesn’t scream. It is a home to civil and respectful but violent questions for those we interview. “

Larry Wilson is an editorial member of the Southern California News Group. [email protected]

Advertisement