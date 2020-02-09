Advertisement

Illustration by soham sen | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

When Charles Dickens died, he had spectacular fame, great wealth and an enthusiastic audience. But his personal life was complicated. The writer, separated from his wife, who lived in a huge country house in Kent, was under the spell of his young lover Ellen Ternan. This is the untold story of Charles Dickens’ last hours and the excitement that followed when the great writer’s family and friends fought for his last wishes.

Advertisement

Robert Hindry Mason, photography by Charles Dickens (1860s).

wikimedia / nationalmediamusuem, CC BY

My new research has uncovered never before explored areas of the great author’s sudden death and subsequent funeral. While details such as the presence of Ternan at the author’s funeral have already been discovered by Dickensians, the extent of the maneuvering and negotiations involved in establishing Dickens’ final resting place is new and fresh.

Dicken’s death created an early emergency for his family. Where should he be buried? Near his house (as he would have liked) or in this big public pantheon, Poet’s Corner at Westminster Abbey (which was clearly against his will)?

“The Inimitable” (as he sometimes called himself) was one of the most famous celebrities of his time. No other writer is so closely associated with Victorian times. As the author of immortal classics like Oliver Twist, David Copperfield and A Christmas Carol, he was always in the public eye. Because of the lively stories he told and the reasons he stood up for (including poverty, education, workers’ rights and the plight of prostitutes), there was a great demand for him to represent charities, perform at public events, and visit institutions across the country (as well as abroad – particularly in the United States). He moved in the best circles and counted among his friends the best writers, actors, artists and politicians of his time.

Dickens was proud of what he had achieved as an author and appreciated his close connection with his audience. In 1858 he started a career as a professional reader of his own works and delighted thousands of viewers with his animated performances. This career surge came at a time when his marriage problems were coming to a head: he fell in love with the 18-year-old actress Ternan and separated from his wife Catherine, with whom he had ten children.

Ellen Ternan, the young actress who became Charles Dickens’ mistress. Wikimedia

Dickens took care to keep his love affair secret. Documentary evidence of his relationship with Ternan is indeed very rare. He wanted to take her on a reading tour to America in 1868 and even developed a telegram code to tell her whether she should come or not. She didn’t because Dickens thought he couldn’t protect her privacy.

On Wednesday June 8, 1870, the author worked on his novel Edwin Drood in the garden of his country house, Gads Hill Place, near Rochester, Kent. He came in to have dinner with his sister-in-law Georgina Hogarth and suffered a stroke. The local doctor was called and the remedies were used without effect. A telegram was sent to London to call John Russell Reynolds, one of the country’s best neurologists. The following day, the author’s condition had not changed and he died on June 9th at 6:10 p.m.

The recognized wisdom about Dickens’ death and burial comes from an authorized biography published by John Forster: The Life of Charles Dickens. Forster was the author’s closest friend and confidante. He was privy to the most intimate areas of his life, including the time he spent as a young boy in a shoe polish warehouse (which was a secret until Forster revealed it in his book), and his details of Ternan’s relationship (which the Forster did not and which remained largely hidden well into the 20th century). Forster tried to protect Dickens’ reputation in public at all costs.

Last will and will

Dickens had left instructions in his will (which is reproduced in Forster’s biography) as to what he should be like:

Inexpensive, unobtrusive and strictly private burial; that no public announcement of the time or place of my funeral will be made; a maximum of three simple funeral carriages should be used; and that those attending my funeral are not wearing a scarf, coat, black bow, long hat band, or any other such repulsive absurdity.

Forster added that Dickens’ preferred burial site – his Plan A – was “in the little cemetery under Rochester’s castle wall or in the little churches of Cobham or Shorne”, all of which were near his country house. However, Forster added: “All of these were found to be closed,” meaning he was unavailable.

Plan B was then implemented. Dickens was to be buried in Rochester Cathedral at the direction of the dean and chapter (church governing body). They even dug a grave for the big man. But this plan was also rejected in favor of a funeral at Poets’ Corner at Westminster Abbey, the resting place of Geoffrey Chaucer, Samuel Johnson and other great writers.

Forster claims in the biography that the media paved the way for burial in the abbey. He highlights the Times, which in an article dated January 13, 1870, “took the lead by suggesting that the only suitable resting place for the remains of such a lovely man in England was the abbey where the most famous English are buried” , , He added that when the Dean of Westminster asked Arthur Penrhyn Stanley, Forster and members of the Dickens family to initiate today’s Plan C and bury him in the Abbey, it became their “grateful duty to accept this offer”.

The private funeral took place in the early morning of June 14, 1870 and was attended by 14 mourners. The grave was then left open for three days so that the public could pay tribute to one of the most famous figures of the time. Details of the approved version of Dickens’ death and burial have been published by all major and minor newspapers in the English-speaking world and beyond. Dickens ‘estranged wife Catherine received a condolence from Queen Victoria, expressing “her deepest regret at the sad news of Charles Dickens’ death”.

The impact Dickens’ death had on ordinary people may be due to the reaction of a Barrow girl selling fruit and vegetables at the Covent Garden Market. When she heard the news, she is said to have said: “Dickens dead? Then Santa also dies? “

also read: SC quotes Charles Dickens on Kashmir’s internet order – but it’s not the first time

The funeral directors

However, my investigation has shown that Dickens ‘funeral in Poets’ Corner was designed by Forster and Stanley to meet their personal goals rather than the author’s. While the official story was that it was the “will of the people” to have Dickens buried in the abbey (and there were articles in the Times for that purpose), the reality was that this change was for both the biographer and the churchman appealed.

Forster was able to adequately complete the volume he was thinking of by burying Dickens in the national pantheon, where so many famous literary figures were buried. So he made sure that a stream of visitors made a pilgrimage to Dickens’ grave and spread his reputation for posterity.

Stanley could add Dickens to his list of famous people whose burials he carried out. These included Lord Palmerston, former British Prime Minister, mathematician and astronomer Sir John Herschel, missionary and explorer David Livingstone, and Sir Rowland Hill, the post-reformer and author of the Penny Post.

Forster and Stanley’s efforts to bury Dickens exactly where they wanted increased the reputation of both men. For any of them, Dickens’ funeral at the abbey could be the highlight of their careers.

Luke Fildes, Dickens’ Tomb at Westminster Abbey (1873).

Charles Dickens Museum, CC BY

‘Mr. Dickens is very sick and most urgent. “

The new evidence I’ve found comes from libraries, archives, and vaulted cathedrals, and no doubt proves that any claim that burial in Westminster is the will of the people is wrong.

What emerges is an atmosphere of urgency in Dickens’s household after the author collapses. Dickens’ son Charley sent the telegram to the author’s staff in London and asked the respected neurologist John Russell Reynolds for urgent medical help:

Don’t miss a moment Russell Reynolds thirty eight Grosvenor St Grosvenor Sqr. To say he should take the next train to Higham or Rochester to meet with … Beard (Dickens’ doctor) in Gadshill … Mr. Dickens is most sick.

Dickens’ sister-in-law Georgina Hogarth, who ran her household after the separation from Catherine and looked after his children, was clearly disappointed that the specialist could not do anything for her revered brother-in-law. She sent a note to her lawyer with the doctor’s fee: “I am enclosing Dr. Reynold’s request (£ 20) for his unsuccessful visit.”

Dean Stanley met Dickens in 1870 after he was introduced by Frederick Locker, a friend of the writer. Stanley confided in his private diary (now in the Westminster Abbey archives) that he was “very impressed” with his conversation with Dickens and appreciated the few opportunities to meet the author before he died.

Locker’s memoirs also included an interesting conversation with Stanley prior to this 1870 meeting, revealing the dean’s attitude toward the writer, his death, and burial. Locker writes about the conversation with Stanley “about the funerals in the abbey” and they discussed the names of some “respected people”. Stanley told him there were “certain people” whom he had to “reject” because of personal antipathy. But his attitude changed when the author’s name “came” and he said he “wants to meet Dickens”. To “satisfy” Stanley’s “pious wish,” Locker asked Dickens and his daughter to have dinner. So Stanley expressed privately the wish to bury him already during Dickens lifetime.

When the end came, Locker sent the news to his brother-in-law the same day – June 9th. The Dean wrote to Locker to say:

Oh! – How quickly we were overtaken by the event we expected to be so far away. I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to meet Charles Dickens while there was still time. You will find what I have already said that I am quite ready to make funeral proposals that could be addressed to me.

Letter from A.P. Stanley to Frederick Locker, June 9, 1870. Locker wrote in pencil upwards: “Dickens’ Tod”.

Courtesy of the Armstrong Browning Library., Author stated

The letter is fascinating. On the day of the famous author’s death, the dean considered a funeral in the abbey. But there was a catch: Stanley could only maintain such a proposal if it came from the family and the executors. He couldn’t act unilaterally.

Locker quickly took the opportunity outlined in Stanley’s letter and sent a copy to Charley Dickens (the author’s son) on June 10th. He wrote in his cover letter: “I want to send you a copy of a letter I just received from Dean Stanley and I think it will be explained. If I can be of use, pray tell me. “

also read: Expensive rabbits, men like geishas, ​​honeymoon fashion: Seeing Japan with Pico Iyer’s eyes

False claims and ambition

In the meantime, the idea of ​​getting Dickens to the Poets’ Corner grew in Stanley’s imagination. He wrote to his cousin Louisa on Saturday June 11th to say, “I never met (Dickens) until this year. And now he’s gone. And it’s not unlikely that I can bury him. ” It is interesting how quickly the plan crystallized in the dean’s head. Within 48 hours, he assumed hypothetical family burial proposals to anticipate a key role for himself in the process.

However, Charley Dickens did not reply. Stanley waited until the morning of June 13th before looking for another way to tell the family what he wanted. He contacted his friend Lord Houghton (formerly Rickard Monckton Milnes – a poet, politician and friend of Dickens), repeated his willingness to “receive a proposal for (Dickens’) funeral in the abbey” and asked Houghton, ” act as you think best ”.

At this point in the process, Forster did the planning. He had been in Cornwall when Dickens died and it took him two days to get to Gad Hill. When he arrived at Dickens’ country house on Saturday June 11th, he was overwhelmed with grief over the death of his friend and was obviously unprepared for the suddenness with which the blow was struck. His first thoughts and those of the immediate family were to comply with Dickens’ wishes and to have him buried near his home. While the official report in his life by Dickens claims that the cemeteries near his home are “closed”, an examination of the records of the churches in Cobham and Shorne shows that this is wrong.

The planned funeral at Rochester Cathedral was not only advanced, but actually completed, calculated, and invoiced. The chapter archives show that a grave in the Marienkapelle was excavated by the construction company Foord & Sons. The records also show that the cathedral authorities “believed, as they still believe (after Dickens was buried in the abbey), that no more suitable or honorable place for his burial could be found than in the midst of scenes to which he was buried was lovingly bound and among whom he was those of whom he was personally known as a neighbor and who held him in honor ”.

Extract from the Minutes of the Chapter of Rochester Cathedral, June 23, 1870, to confirm payment to John Foord & Sons for the preparation of Dickens’ tomb in the Chapel of Mary. Medway Archives & Local Studies., Author Provided

These views are backed up by Hogarth, Dickens’ sister-in-law’s claims in a letter to a friend:

We should have preferred Rochester Cathedral, and it was a big disappointment for the people there that we had to give in to the increased demand.

This “greater demand” came – at least in part – from a guide that appeared in The Times on Monday June 13th.

Leave (Dickens) in the abbey. Where Englishmen gather to check the monuments of the great masters and teachers of their nation, the ashes and the name of the greatest teacher of the nineteenth century should not be missing.

Despite this press appeal, Stanley’s private journal notes that he “has not yet received an application from an authorized person,” and therefore “has not taken any steps” to advance his funeral plan.

Stanley’s prayers must have been answered when Forster and Charley Dickens appeared at the dean’s door the same day. According to the dean, Forster said to Stanley after they sat down, “I imagine the Times article must have been written with your approval?” Stanley replied, “No, I didn’t care, but at the same time I gave it privately to understand that I would agree to the funeral if requested.” By that, Stanley meant the letter he sent to Locker which he had forwarded to Charley. Stanley naturally agreed to Dickens’ representatives’ request to be buried in Poets’ Corner. What he does not say is how much he personally looked forward to hosting such an event of national importance.

From the private correspondence I examined, it appears that Stanley was excited about Dickens’ funeral in the abbey, but Forster’s actions are more difficult to understand. He left less evidence of his intentions and destroyed all of his work notes for his monumental three-volume biography of Dickens. These documents contained many letters from the author. Forster used Dickens’ correspondence generously in his account. The only source we have for most of Dickens’ letters to Forster is the passages that appear in the biography.

However, my research shows not only how Forster falsely claimed in his biography that the cemeteries near his home were “closed”, but also how he adapted the words of Stanley’s (published) funeral sermon to his own version of the events. Forster quoted Stanley as saying that from then on Dickens’ tomb would be a holy tomb for both the New World and the Old than that of the representative of literature, not only of this island, but of everyone who speaks our English language speak”. However, this is a false quote from the sermon in which Stanley actually said:

Many, many are the feet that have entered and will enter the sanctified soil around this narrow tomb; many, many are the hearts that are drawn to it in both the Old and New Worlds, as well as the resting place of a dear personal friend; many are the flowers that have been sprinkled, many have shed tears from the grateful affection of the “poor who wept and the fatherless and those whom no one could help”.

Stanley worked with Forster to achieve the common goal. In 1872, when Forster Stanley sent a copy of the first volume of his life from Dickens, the Dean wrote:

You can speak so warmly about any help I have given to fulfill your wishes and the wishes of the country for the funeral. The memory of it will always be one of the most interesting of the various experiences I have had in my official life.

“The Tomb of Charles Dickens in the Poet Corner”, Westminster Abbey Illustrated London News, June 1870. Leon Litvack

For eternity

My research shows that the official, authorized reports on the life and death of the rich and famous can be questioned and forensically investigated – long after their stories have been canonical and accepted. Celebrities are manufactured goods, the effect of which depends on the extent to which the fan (who comes from the word “fanatical”) can be manipulated to believe a certain story about the person he or she loves.

In the case of Dickens, this was done by two people who, for altruistic reasons, are committed to preserving his reputation for posterity: there was something for each of them. Stanley buries the remains of Dickens in the main shrine of British artistic greatness. This ensured that his grave became a place of pilgrimage where the great and the good would show respect – including the Prince of Wales, who placed a wreath on Dickens’ grave to mark his 200th birthday in 2012.

Such public memories of this Victorian superstar have a special meaning and mysticism for his many fans. This year, on February 7th (the anniversary of his birth), Armando Iannucci (director of the new film The Personal Story of David Copperfield) will toast “The Immortal Memory” at a special dinner organized by the Dickens Fellowship – a worldwide association of admirers. The 150th anniversary of his death will be celebrated on June 8, 2020 at Westminster Abbey.

Regardless of whether it is the memory of the death or birth of the author, these public acts symbolize how important Dickens is to Britain’s national culture. Without the participation of Dickens’ best friend and executor John Forster, however, this would not have been possible. Forster organized the private funeral at Westminster Abbey according to Dickens’ wishes and made sure that his lover Ellen Ternan could attend discretely and his estranged wife could not. But he is also the man who has overridden the author’s expectations of a local funeral. Instead, the tomb in Poets’ Corner Dickens forever linked with the ideals of national life and art through an act of institutionally sanctioned body snatching, and provided an appropriate conclusion for Forster’s carefully thought-out, strategically constructed biography. It ends with these words:

To the left and right of the tomb are the monuments of Chaucer, Shakespeare and Dryden, the three immortals who have contributed most to creating and regulating the language that gave Charles Dickens another immortal name.

Leon Litvack, associate professor, Queen’s University Belfast

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement