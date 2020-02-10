Advertisement

The Oscars were not quite the same vegan affair as the Golden Globes, but the Academy still placed a heavy emphasis on vegetable food. It just wasn’t quite there. Joaquin Phoenix has certainly done his best, between successfully convincing Hollywood agency WME to dump meat at their pre-Oscars bash, according to page six, and his acceptance speech, which scorned the cow’s evil.

This time 70% of the Oscars went vegan for their official afterparty. According to E! News, the Governors Ball is historically provided by Wolfgang Puck, who created a menu in collaboration with 11 local farms in Southern California. Refinery29 reports that the menu contained more than 40 vegan and vegetarian offers under the limited fish and meat options. This included eggplant caponata on grilled crostini, winter herbs, French toast, tempura of sweet potato and compressed watermelon with homemade cashewricotta.

If vegan food is not your thing – and you happen to be the kind of person invited to the Oscars and famous enough to complain about the food – the menu also included meaty snacks such as mini-wagon burgers, Jidori poussin chicken and waffles, and black truffle chicken pot pies. No matter how good that sounds, you should probably eat knowing that you are disappointing Leonardo DiCaprio, which feels incomprehensible to normal people like us. According to Hollywood Life, Puck also contained the same vegan pizza that he made for the SAG Awards because it was a big hit with the star. He may not have won an Oscar this year, but apparently his menu-influencing game cannot be beat.

