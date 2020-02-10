Advertisement

Protests in solidarity with a blockade of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Northern British Columbia by members of the Wetet’s Nets Act continue to grow as experts raise the alarm about what they call “illegal and unlawful” arrests.

Tensions have been escalating since December 31, when the B.C. Supreme Court gave Coastal GasLink a comprehensive injunction against members of the Wetetsuwet’en Nation who blocked access to the project.

Last Thursday, the RCMP began enforcing that order by asking protesters to leave the camp and block access to a service road at Houston, B.C. The RCMP has since arrested more than 20 demonstrators in the area.

The ongoing conflict has led to various solidarity protests across the country, with protesters blocking access to railways, legislative bodies and port imports.

But native proponents say the conflict goes far beyond pipeline opposition: it’s a matter of rights.

WHAT IS THE PIPELINE PROJECT?

The $ 6.6 billion, 670-kilometer-long pipeline would lead natural gas through North America.

According to the Coastal GasLink website, the approved route was determined taking into account “Indigenous residents, landowners and stakeholders, the environment, archaeological and cultural values, compatibility with land use, safety, buildability and economy.”

The company says it has signed agreements with the elected council of all 20 First Nations along the route, including the laws of laws.

However, the hereditary leaders of the Wet’s Wetet oppose the construction of the pipeline and say that they have never agreed to its construction on their traditional territory.

Hereditary leaders are a traditional form of indigenous government that predates colonization. The Indian Act has established elected band councils, consisting of elected leaders and councilors, who have authority over reserve countries.

THE NATION OF WET’SUWET “ALWAYS CLAIMED THE LAND”

The underlying concern of the Wet’s Weteten and Nation surrounds control of their traditional territory.

The Canadian government previously acknowledged that all the land in the country was originally in the hands of the indigenous population. Before Canada can rightfully claim the possibility to make decisions about the land, it must become the property.

But Wet’s Your Nation has never given up its Aboriginal title, also known as the inherent right to the land.

“The Wet’s Your Nation has always claimed the country in question,” Brenda Gunn, associate professor at the University of Manitoba, explained CTVNews.ca by telephone from Winnipeg.

“From their perspective, no action had been taken to remove their jurisdiction over the country.”

In 1997, the Wetet’s Acts themselves were involved in an important Supreme Court ruling on the Aboriginal title. Known as Delgamuukw v. British Columbia, the statement affirmed that the Aboriginal title includes rights to the land itself, not just the right to extract funds from it.

The case also outlined specific requirements for indigenous people to prove their Aboriginal title – the most important of which, Gunn explained, is the continuous occupation of the country. However, the case did not answer specific title questions of the Wet’s laws.

“The Laws laws are now in a precarious position to acquire the land by occupying it … and are now being criminalized for following the laws laid down by the government,” she said.

Indigenous advocate Pamela Palmater notes that the occupation of traditional territory falls “entirely within the legal law of the Wetuwet”, and notes that the use of force by the RCMP is a cause for concern.

“These should not be seen as anti-pipeline protests. These are real demonstrations by indigenous people across the country to say that we do not want the government to use the RCMP to violently force down people living on their own territory,” Palmater said during an interview Monday at CTV’s Your Morning.

“SERIOUS INFRINGEMENT OF NATIVE RIGHTS”

On Sunday, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) again filed a complaint regarding what it describes as “inappropriate and increasingly illegal actions of the RCMP.”

The letter, addressed to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, calls for a policy complaint and a public inquiry into the so-called “exclusion zone” in the Wetuwuwet territory.

“There is absolutely no legal precedent or established legal authority for such excessive police power in connection with the execution of an order,” the letter reads.

“The random RCMP exclusion zone and the general access restrictions are completely unjustified and illegal and constitute a serious violation of indigenous rights.”

Greenpeace Canada executive director Christy Ferguson echoed that sentiment and noted that Canadians “have the right to be disturbed” by the government’s response and RCMP action.

“We have seen people from all walks of life take to the streets, occupy blockade ports, occupy government buildings and even interrupt the rail link throughout the country in solidarity with the people of Wet’suwet, who are forced to start their lives on the line in an effort to protect their territory and their rights, “Ferguson said Monday in a press release.

Both Palmater and Gunn also note that the government’s response points to a conflicting message of reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

“What is frustrating for many indigenous peoples is that the government states that they support Aboriginal rights, but do not take action to support those rights,” Gunn said.

“You start questioning Canada’s belief in the rule of law if they don’t respect the law that even their courts set out.”

