A week after the Iowa Caucus debacle, the nation in New Hampshire cast their first votes for the 2020 primary cycle. After months of shopping for the right candidate in town halls and at house parties, voters will strain the overcrowded field of Democrats here.

New Hampshire is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a “First in the Nation” primary this year, but it is not entirely clear how long the state will be able to stick to this label. In recent years, some members of the Democratic Party have complained that the state, due to its lack of racial diversity, is not suitable as the first voter of the presidential candidate.

The state has already taken some measures to protect its “first in the nation” status by enacting laws prior to the 1976 elections that would prevent other states from preempting the state primaries. “The presidential election takes place on the second Tuesday in March or on a date set by the Secretary of State, which is at least seven days before the date on which another state holds a similar election,” the law says.

The candidate next door

Next-door contestants outperformed the previous round in New Hampshire compared to national results in the past, a point Joe Biden highlighted on Friday as he attempted to outperform here after the “gut stroke” he scored from his fourth place to downplay placement in Iowa.

With the late entry of the former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, three candidates from neighboring states in New Hampshire are running for the Democratic nomination. The others are leaders Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

This year they may have a small advantage as the neighborhood volunteers are strengthened, the similarities exist in New England and the media market is well known. But that hasn’t stopped Pete Buttigieg from Indiana and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota from taking surveys in the past few days.

There have been 17 democratic races since 1952, when modern primary school started in New Hampshire. Seven of them were candidates from the three neighboring states of the Granite State – Massachusetts, Maine or Vermont. Neighbors from New Hampshire have won six times in these races. Two other candidates from neighboring countries also took second place.

The Electorate

Long-time New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has set his four-year turnout forecast for 2020 at 420,000 voters (292,000 democratic and 128,000 republican ballots). If this were done, it would be the most votes cast in a presidential election with an incumbent president,

However, New Hampshire Democratic leader Ray Buckley said on a phone call to reporters on Monday, “I don’t think anyone expects to have a turnout near 2008. I think we will have a great turnout. It will certainly be higher than any other. ” But there is no indication that we will keep up or be close in 2008. “

In New Hampshire, undeclared or independent voters, who make up 42% of the current electorate, can pick up either a Democratic or a Republican election on primary day. There are more independents in this cycle than in 2016 (38%), with the majority coming from the Republican Party.

In 2016 Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire area code with over 22 points (56,838 votes). Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire against Donald Trump by only 0.3% (less than 2,700 votes). In New Hampshire alone, more than 4,400 votes wrote in the name of Senator Bernie Sanders during the general election.

The candidates

Bernie Sanders: While a double-digit victory seems almost impossible this time, the Sanders campaign hopes to increase turnout in all corners of the state – especially on the college campus and in counties on the Vermont border.

According to Shannon Jackson, the state’s director, the campaign was aimed at engaging with voters across the state and even in the less populated Nordland. “We were proud to have knocked on a ton of doors as high as Pittsfield and as far to the left as Lancaster, targeting areas for knocking on the door, and getting people into the process whose doors had never knocked on before.”

The Sanders campaign, which won all but three cities in 2016, believes that its approach is “broader” than “targeted” and places nearly $ 6 million in ads in all three New Hampshire radio markets ,

The Vermont Senator has undertaken several college tours here, a “high priority” for the campaign that calls his candidate the “oldest millennium.”

Joe Biden predicted that he would likely score a goal in New Hampshire. Biden has dampened expectations for himself, and his campaign has been largely dark on the New Hampshire air waves, despite the fact that the Super-PAC he supported has been advertising on television this week.

Biden has one of the strongest surrogacy groups, including former New Hampshire governor John Lynch, former New Hampshire congresswoman Carol Shea Porter, and Granite State’s longtime political advisor Billy Shaheen.

Biden senior advisor Terry Shumaker said Biden could target “all three” types of independent voters: Independents who tend to vote for Democrats, Independents who tend to vote for Republicans and true Independents. “I don’t just see our market as independent,” he conceded, “obviously other candidates like Klobuchar and Buttigieg will also be well received by the Independent.”

Biden is the only top candidate who has not run public events in all 10 counties in New Hampshire without Carroll County.

Since Pete Buttigieg Sanders has appeared in Iowa with the top of the field. He saw a rapid surge in polls and an influx of new volunteers last weekend. His campaign in New Hampshire has 16 nationwide office locations and some outposts in New Hampshire that may feel forgotten: Berlin, Claremont, Conway.

“Relational Organizing” is a common phrase in the campaign that has hosted dozens of house parties in recent weeks to help neighbors to convince others.

In his final argument, Buttigieg gathered mayors and local leaders for his experience as mayor to counter a new attack notice from the Biden campaign.

Elizabeth Warren In early summer there was a knock on the door in rural areas of the state, including Coos and Carroll County. The strategy attracted a large crowd at rallies in more remote cities.

Warren’s campaign has the built-in advantage of having a Boston headquarters just 45 minutes from the New Hampshire State Line. It has an active presence on the college campus and in the southern part of the state. “There are certain areas of the state, such as the Durham, Plymouth and Keene campuses, that are important because Senator Sanders really rocked in those four years,” Warren supporter and DNC councilor Kathy Sullivan told CBS News. “In the south, these cities are heavily republican, but there are still many democratic and independent voters who are vital to an election campaign.”

Warren’s team is recognized by lawmakers and local officials across the state as one of the best organized and best-run companies in New Hampshire – along with their famous selfie lines.

Amy Klobuchar has received endorsement from the Union Leader, Keene Sentinel and Portsmouth Herald – a comprehensive overview of local New Hampshire newspapers. Since the New Hampshire debate this weekend, Klobuchar’s campaign has raised an incredible $ 3 million in donations. Following their strong debating efforts, CBS Boston / Boston Globe / Suffolk University and Emerson Polling’s last-minute pursuit surveys show an increase for Klobuchar, who finished third.

Klobuchar’s campaign has reached about half of the undecided voters.

Minnesota lawmakers have received support from a variety of local leaders, including City Councilor Deborah Pignatelli, former Attorney General Joe Foster and Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer.

This surrogacy helped Klobuchar “improve the level playing field” while she was absent from Washington during impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Andrew Yang Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said he started the New Hampshire campaign two years ago and gave the lesser-known candidate a chance to gain a foothold on the national stage. Yang has recruited volunteers from outside the state to get support from podcasters, YouTube celebrities, and self-funded volunteers in full-time campaigns who frequently travel with him through New Hampshire.

The campaign used successful third and fourth quarter fundraisers to invest in digital and television advertising and spent more than any other candidate in the Boston media market, except for Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders. While the Upstart team is fighting to fill open campaign positions in autumn, it now has 50 employees and 10 offices.

According to Steve Marchand, senior advisor in New Hampshire, Yang hopes deserve the support of dissatisfied voters.

Last year Yang said his campaign would be over if he didn’t do well here: “If it doesn’t come from New Hampshire, it will die.”

Tom Steyer has visited the state less frequently than a top-class presidential candidate and has spent a total of 16 days in the granite state.

Remarkably, the businessman has invested more than any other candidate in New Hampshire’s radio waves, for a total of nearly $ 20 million.

But he’s going to skip the first night here to start a bus tour in Nevada, the next state of early competition.

End of 2019Michael Bennet gave up all other state operations to double on New Hampshire and announced that it would house 50 town halls in the last 10 weeks before the New Hampshire Primary. The Colorado Senator, backed by James Carville, achieved this goal last weekend.

His focus on retail policy reflects the style of another Colorado senator and later New Hampshire primary winner, Gary Hart.

Deval Patrick Buoys support and organize Bay State workers. Despite a slow start, Patrick’s campaign had 800 participants at the annual Shaheen-McIntyre dinner. “I don’t think you have to hate Republicans to be a good Democrat,” said Patrick, in a departure from his rivals’ condemnation of Mitch McConnell and the current government.

Patrick hosted the longest primary school bus tour of this cycle – six days that spanned all ten counties during Iowa’s gatherings.

Tulsi Gabbard almost moved to New Hampshire and rented a house on the outskirts of Manchester for a few months before primary school. Around half of the New Hampshire cities Gabbard visited in New Hampshire were supported by Mr. Trump in 2016.

Their anti-war message attracts fans from both sides of the political spectrum, including ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon and ex-Democrat Congressman Dennis Kucinich from Ohio. But she was struggling to support the majority of the democratic voters who had chosen the candidate for her party.

Their campaign opened its first outpost in downtown Manchester last month, operated by 50 volunteers in New Hampshire.

The Republicans

President Trump hosts a rally in the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on the eve of the primaries. His last rally in New Hampshire took place a few months ago on August 15, 2019 in the same location.

President Donald Trump is on the ballot. And while it is far from certain that the incumbent president will win the Republican primary, the Trump field team has been knocking on the door in New Hampshire for months, encouraging registered Republicans to vote in support of the President, who faces 16 challengers, including also the former Bill Weld, governor of Massachusetts.

The last election weekend

Recent surveys by CBS Boston / Boston Globe / Suffolk University and Emerson show that Amy Klobuchar ranks third after the debate. Bernie Sanders remains in the lead, followed by Pete Buttigieg.

In our last CBS News Battleground Tracker survey, Sanders was 29% of respondents (up two points from January), while Buttigieg was 25% – after winning 12 points since then. Many of Buttigieg’s recent earnings are borne by Joe Biden, who is now at 12%. Elizabeth Warren is 17% ahead of Biden and Amy Klobuchar is 10% behind him.

The rules

There is no early voting in New Hampshire, but residents can register at their polling station on election day.

There are over 300 polling stations in New Hampshire. The surveys must be open by 11:00 a.m.CET, but some should be open by 6:00 a.m. You can find a complete list here. In three tiny places with no legal personality – Hart’s Location, Dixville Notch and Millsfield – voters open their polls at midnight and close just a moment later when everyone has voted.

The Balsams Resort is located on February 10, 2020 in the hamlet of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire. There is voting at midnight to determine the country’s first primary votes, a tradition that began 60 years ago.

Six thousand polling officers and 50 investigators and lawyers from the Attorney General’s office in New Hampshire will oversee and monitor polling stations. By law, city moderators must announce and publish the results before leaving any polling station.

According to the New Hampshire Constitution, each responsible moderator must publicly announce and publish the election results before leaving polling stations.

Tables publicly announced by the moderator will be distributed in a special envelope to the city clerk at one of 36 locations across the state. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police across the state pick up the envelopes and take them to the State House at 7 a.m. The results will be made available by the state at 12 noon.

The results

New Hampshire officials expect a late night for Tuesday’s election results.

Candidates who achieve more than 15% of the total share of votes are honored as delegates. New Hampshire has 33 delegates – 16 are spread across New Hampshire’s two congressional districts and were selected on January 25, 2020. A further eight delegates are selected by these 16 delegates to attend the Milwaukee Convention. This leaves nine other delegates who are “automatic delegates”, which means that they will be composed of the state congressional delegation and current and former civil servants. These nine serve only as tiebreakers and are not counted for the initial number of delegates. The DNC requires that these delegates be divided equally by gender (12 men in total, 12 women in total).

