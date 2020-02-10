Advertisement

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – What’s going on this week is similar to that of last week as the flu is still high on the list.

Dr. Rovall in Camillus said that many children with flu A and B can still be seen in the office. In addition to pink eyes and colds, there is also sore throat.

In Liverpool. Dr. Dracker said that flu A and B are still high on this list. The tests for sore throats are positive again and there is a virus that is associated with cough. He also sees upper respiratory infections.

The Fulton emergency room said they see many people with flu A and B. You also see bronchitis.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is still suffering from the flu. Sore throat and the stomach bug also go around.

In Auburn, the flu, upper respiratory tract infections, colds, sinus infections and sore throats are strep and viral.

If you feel sick, talk to your doctor to find the best treatment for you.

